Doctors warn: Patients must ‘avoid going into the hospital for Covid-19’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2021

Covid-19 patients become “virtual prisoners” in hospitals while their family members are “deliberately kept in the dark about what is really being done to their loved ones,” two doctors with Arizona-based truthforhealth.org wrote in a Nov. 17 op-ed.

Patients are subjected to a treatment protocol which incentivizes hospitals on all things Covid-related, Elizabeth Lee Vliet, M.D. and Ali Shultz, J.D. wrote.

“We now see government-dictated medical care at its worst in our history” since the U.S. government mandated “ineffective and dangerous treatments” for Covid-19 and then created “financial incentives for hospitals and doctors to use only those ‘approved’ (and paid for) approaches,” the doctors noted.

“Our formerly trusted medical community of hospitals and hospital-employed medical staff have effectively become ‘bounty hunters’ for your life. Patients need to now take unprecedented steps to avoid going into the hospital for Covid-19.”

That Covid-19 treatment protocol has “roots in Ezekiel Emanuel’s ‘Complete Lives System’ for rationing medical care in those over age 50,” Vliet and Shultz noted. “They have a shockingly high mortality rate.”

The doctors noted that audio recordings show that “hospital executives in Arizona admitted meeting several times a week to lower standards of care, with coordinated restrictions on visitation rights.”

The combination that Vliet and Shultz contend enabled the “tragic and avoidable loss of hundreds of thousands of lives” includes:

• The CARES Act, which provides hospitals with bonus incentive payments for all things related to Covid-19, including testing, diagnosing, admitting to hospital, use of remdesivir, use of ventilators, reporting Covid-19 deaths, and vaccinations.

• Waivers of customary and long-standing patient rights by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The doctors cited the Texas Hospital Association, which in 2020 submitted requests for waivers to CMS.

According to Texas attorney Jerri Ward:

“CMS has granted ‘waivers’ of federal law regarding patient rights. Specifically, CMS purports to allow hospitals to violate the rights of patients or their surrogates with regard to medical record access, to have patient visitation, and to be free from seclusion.” She notes that “rights do not come from the hospital or CMS and cannot be waived, as that is the antithesis of a ‘right.’ The purported waivers are meant to isolate and gain total control over the patient and to deny patient and patient’s decision-maker the ability to exercise informed consent.”

The CARES Act “provides incentives for hospitals to use treatments dictated solely by the federal government under the auspices of the NIH. These ‘bounties’ must paid back if not ‘earned’ by making the Covid-19 diagnosis and following the protocol,” Vliet and Shultz noted.

The hospital payments include:

• A “free” required PCR test in the Emergency Room or upon admission for every patient, with government-paid fee to hospital.

• Added bonus payment for each positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

• Another bonus for a COVID-19 admission to the hospital.

• A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of remdesivir instead of medicines such as ivermectin.

• Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a Covid-19 patient is mechanically ventilated.

• More money to the hospital if cause of death is listed as Covid-19, even if the patient did not die directly of Covid-19.

• A Covid-19 diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners.

• CMS implemented “value-based” payment programs that track data such as how many workers at a healthcare facility receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Thuis is why many hospitals implemented Covid-19 vaccine mandates. They are paid more.

Attorney Thomas Renz calculated a total payment of at least $100,000 per Covid patient.

Although Big Media and Big Tech go to great lengths to suppress such information, Vliet and Shultz noted that “there are deaths from the government-directed Covid treatments.”

Take the drug remdesivir, for example. Team Biden Covid czar Anthony Fauci called it the “standard of care” for Covid-19. Yet, studies show that 71 to 75 percent of patients suffer adverse reactions, including kidney and liver damage, and death. Remdesivir trials during the 2018 West African Ebola outbreak were discontinued because the death rate exceeded 50 percent. In 2020, Fauci directed that remdesivir was to be the drug hospitals use to treat Covid, even when the Covid clinical trials of remdesivir showed similar adverse effects to the Ebola trials.

In ventilated Covid patients, “the death toll is staggering,” Vliet and Shultz noted.

In January 2021, the National Library of Medicine reported on 69 studies involving more than 57,000 patients which concluded that fatality rates were 45 percent in Covid patients receiving invasive mechanical ventilation, increasing to 84 percent in older patients.

Additionally, Renz and a team of data analysts have estimated that more than 800,000 deaths in America’s hospitals, in Covid-19 and other patients, have been caused by approaches restricting fluids, nutrition, antibiotics, effective antivirals, anti-inflammatories, and therapeutic doses of anti-coagulants.

Vliet and Shultz concluded: “Patients need to take active steps to plan before getting sick to use early home-based treatment of Covid-19 that can help you save your life.”

