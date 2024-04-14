Died suddenly: K-pop star Park Bo Ram, 30

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 14, 2024

South Korean K-pop star Park Bo Ram died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while at a friend’s home on April 11, according to reports. She was 30.

The singer’s agency, Xanadu Entertainment, confirmed that Park had died unexpectedly.

Police are investigating the exact cause of Park’s death.

She had no known health problems.

According to police, Park was with two other women at her acquaintance’s house when she was found collapsed and in cardiac arrest. She was moved to the hospital but died at about an hour later.

Park had just released the new single “I Miss You” on April 3. She was preparing for a full-length album, according to her agency.

Park drew attention by appearing on Mnet’s audition program “Superstar K2” in 2010. She debuted with “Beautiful” in 2014, and the song ranked 19th on the annual chart that year.

Park received an Artist of the Year award at the 4th Gaon Chart K-POP Awards. She would go on to be nominated for an Mnet Asian Music Award, Melon Music Award, and Golden Disk Award.

