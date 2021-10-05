Did Hunter divest from China’s Bohai Harvest investment firm as Biden promised? Psaki won’t say

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2021

Two years after Joe Biden promised that the Biden clan would divest of all of its overseas business interests, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday evaded a question on whether Hunter Biden has sold his remaining stake in the Chinese private equity firm Bohai Harvest (BHR) which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Is it a problem that informed, cognizant observers in every nation of the world consider the president of the United States to be an asset of communist China? They came by that perception after assessing information about Hunter Biden’s laptop that was reported by the British and alternative U.S. media and censored by U.S. corporate and social media.

In October 2019, Democrat candidate Joe Biden vowed that “no one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country.”Around the same time, Hunter Biden stepped down from BHR’s board.

“Under a Biden administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests,” his lawyer said at the time.

In April, the Daily Caller reported that Skaneateles LLC — Hunter’s company — still owned 10 percent of BHR Partners, which is controlled by the state-run Bank of China.

On Monday, Newsmax correspondent Emerald Robinson asked Psaki for an update. Psaki responded: “I’d point you to his representatives on that. He [Hunter] doesn’t work in the administration.”

“The President has said during the campaign that none of his family will have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country,” Robinson noted. “Wouldn’t it be assuring to the American people, as we head into this, if they just let the American people know if Hunter has divulged himself of that to make sure there’s no –”

“Again, I conveyed to you, and then I think I’m going to have to move on, that you should talk to his representatives,” Psaki repeated.

When Robinson attempted to ask another question, Psaki told her: “There’s no reason to yell. I’m certainly not yelling. You should talk to his representatives. That remains his policy. He’s been working to wind that down. Beyond that, I would talk to his representatives.”

Attorney George Mesires is reportedly one of those “representatives.” Hunter Biden has reportedly retained the services of Mesires since 2018. Mesires is a corporate attorney currently acting as a partner with Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.

An invoice sent by Mesires that was found on Hunter Biden’s laptop and published by the Daily Mail, showed the lawyer’s hourly rate of $845.

In other emails published by the Daily Mail, Hunter Biden addresses Mesires, who is white, as “n***a” multiple times, used phrases like “true dat n***a” and bantered “I only love you because you’re black.” The texts were unearthed days after Joe Biden’s Tulsa speech decrying racism.

BHR Partners was founded in 2013 — with Hunter’s firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners, initially sharing a 30 percent stake with the Thornton Group run by James Bulger, the son of longtime Massachusetts state Senate President Billy Bulger. In July 2019, the New Yorker reported that Hunter was an unpaid member of the company’s board, but did not take a personal equity stake until his father left office as vice president in 2017.

In December 2013, Hunter accompanied his father to China on board Air Force Two. On that occasion, the New Yorker reported, Hunter arranged for future BHR CEO Johnathan Li to introduce himself to Joe Biden.

In a Sept. 20, 2019 report, WorldTribune noted that, in 2015, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a Chinese state-run military contractor, acquired Henniges Automotive with a 51 percent stake purchase. The remaining 49 percent was purchased by BHR and funded with $1.5 billion from the Chinese government via the Bank of China.

“Clearly this was a Chinese effort to curry favor with the Bidens by helping make Joe Biden’s son rich,” Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, said in a Sept. 20, 2019 interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

In December 2020, Hunter Biden disclosed that the federal government was investigating his overseas business dealings, after the New York Post reported he helped arrange a 2015 meeting between his father and his Ukrainian energy firm executive boss — whom the elder Biden later helped shield from investigation.

