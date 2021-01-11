Damning new evidence from Hunter Biden’s laptop is coming out

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2021

Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted that he never spoke to his son Hunter Biden about his foreign business dealings, which included multi-million-dollar payments from oligarchs in Moscow and Ukraine, a Kazakh investor, and a Chinese tycoon with close ties to the Communist Party and People’s Liberation Army.

But Hunter Biden’s exploited laptop computer and other public disclosures show Joe Biden “had at least 10 opportunities to know about his son’s extensive foreign cash flow,” Rowan Scarborough noted in a Jan. 10 report for The Washington Times.

But the worst is yet to come

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino tweeted: “The Hunter Biden stuff about to come out is going to deeply disturb and shake you. Even more so than the troubling information which emerged a few months ago. Get ready, it’s ugly.”

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden said in 2019. During the 2020 election campaign, Biden referred to the New York Post’s blockbuster story and other reporting on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation.”

Scarborough noted that The Washington Times had acquired a copy of the hard drive from the laptop that Hunter Biden dropped off at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019 and never retrieved.

“More emails from other sources have emerged. Together with the Senate report, they show extensive financial networking between the Biden family and foreigners,” Scarborough wrote.

Evidence from the laptop and other sources:

• Breitbart News cited newly disclosed emails by Hunter Biden associate Bevan Cooney which reveal how Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer arranged a November 2011 White House visit and meeting with Vice President Biden for a high-powered group of Chinese industrialists and communists. Cooney is serving a prison term in a fraud case that also ensnared Archer, who is due to be sentenced in federal court.

In 2011, Hunter Biden and Archer were seeking Chinese money for their various investments. Hunter Biden traveled to China at least six times from 2010 to 2016.

“Couldn’t confirm this with Hunter on line but we got him his meeting at the WH Monday for the Chinese folks,” Archer said in an email to an associate on Nov. 11, 2011.

Archive records show the Chinese delegation, the prestigious and semi-official China Entrepreneur Club, visited the White House three days later. The general secretary of the Chinese Energy Fund Co. later said that among the officials they met was the U.S. vice president, Breitbart disclosed.

Three months earlier, Vice President Biden visited China and delivered a policy speech at Sichuan University.

“In order to cement this robust partnership, we have to go beyond close ties between Washington and Beijing, which we’re working on every day, go beyond it to include all levels of government, go beyond it to include classrooms and laboratories, athletic fields and boardrooms,” Biden said.

• In a well-publicized trip, Hunter Biden flew with Vice President Biden in 2013 to China, where Hunter met with Chinese financier Jonathan Li Xiangsheng.

In 2011, Hunter Biden had dinner with Li.

“It is always my greatest pleasure meeting you guys,” Li said in an email to Hunter Biden and his business associates. “I enjoyed the dinner as much as you did, and look forward to seeing you next time.”

One of the next times was the 2013 trip to China during which Hunter Biden arranged for Li to shake hands with his father in a hotel lobby, The New Yorker reported. Weeks later, Li and Hunter Biden formed Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) investment firm.

• In April and May 2014, Hunter Biden and his business partner, Archer, gained seats on the board of Burisma Holdings, an energy firm in Ukraine that the State Department believes to be corrupt. At the time, Vice President Biden had become President Barack Obama’s point man on Ukraine.

An email from Eric D. Schwerin, Hunter Biden’s business associate at their Rosemont Seneca Advisors firm in Washington, shows that Schwerin was talking to the vice president’s office.

“When I talked to your Dad’s office they seemed to think the Yanukovich connection was incorrect and that the guy sold in 2011,” Schwerin tells Hunter on May 13, 2014, in reference to a Wall Street Journal story.

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted and fled to Russia in February, two months before Archer and Hunter Biden were put on the Burisma board.

• Hunter Biden’s regular Burisma contact was Vadym Pozharskyi, Burisma’s corporate liaison to the board and a close aide to the firm’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky.

One of Pozharskyi’s goals was to persuade the Obama administration to end investigations into Burisma in Ukraine. In April 2015, Pozharskyi emailed Hunter Biden to thank him for setting up a meeting with the vice president.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together,” Pozharskyi said in an email first reported by the New York Post. “It’s really an honor and pleasure.”

• Hunter Biden also was trying to make deals in Kazakhstan. An undated photo surfaced at an anti-corruption website, Kazakhstan Initiative on Asset Recovery, showing Hunter Biden posing in a photo with his father and two Kazakhs: Kenges Rakishev and former Prime Minister Karim Massimov.

The British Daily Mail reported that Hunter Biden worked from 2012 to 2014 as a middleman for Rakishev, a politically connected millionaire and investor. The Mail said emails show the two held extensive meetings.

A Senate Republican report said Rakishev’s Novatus Holding company used a Latvian bank to wire $142,300 to Devon Archer’s Rosemont Seneca Bohai. The purpose: a new car. The report described the firm as a shell company.

The year 2017 appeared to be Hunter Biden’s best for securing Chinese investments from tycoon Ye Jianming and his Chinese Energy Fund Co. CEFC wired $5 million to a fund called Hudson West in New York, which sent most of the money to Hunter Biden’s Washington law firm, the Republican Senate report said.

• In February 2017, Joe Biden agreed to his son’s request that the former vice president send a letter to Brown University recommending Jonathan Li’s son, Chris, for admission.

“Just see the email,” Li says to Hunter Biden upon receiving a letter copy. “It is just great.”

• Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski was set to head a new investment venture, SinoHawk Holdings. In May 2017, he found himself in a Los Angeles hotel bar meeting with Joe Biden, who was sizing up his son’s new partner. The plan was for SinoHawk to invest Ye’s cash flow.

That month, Ye came to the U.S. His general manager emailed James Gilliar, a Hunter business associate, saying “Chairman Ye is more than happy to meet H and the family in NYC on 5th or 6th of May.”

On May 13, 2017, Bobulinski was on an email thread with Hunter Biden and Gilliar discussing how to divide SinoHawk equity. Bobulinski would be the CEO and Hunter the chairman if CEFC agreed.

Among the Biden shares, the split would be 20% Hunter, 10% for James Biden and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Bobulinski told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that the “big guy” is Joe Biden.

The partnership fell through. Chinese authorities arrested Ye in March 2018, and CEFC went bankrupt.

Hunter Biden once texted his daughter: “I hope you all can do what I did, and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years and it has been tough. It’s really hard but don’t worry, unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

• A Sept. 21, 2017, email obtained by the Daily Caller shows that Hunter Biden planned to set up a joint office in Washington that would include his father and Gongwen Dong, the top aide to CEFC Chairman Ye.

“[P]lease have keys made available for new office mates,” Hunter Biden wrote to the general manager of his former D.C. office building. He listed his office mates as his dad, stepmother Jill Biden, uncle James Biden and Gongwen.

Hunter Biden said the office sign would read: The Biden Foundation and Hudson West (CEFC US).

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation for suspected tax fraud, recent reports said.

He owed a “substantial” amount to the IRS in 2018, apparently for 2017 and prior years when he was receiving regular income from a Ukrainian oligarch and Chinese firms tied to the Communist Party, an email shows.

In an October 2018 email from his certified public accountant to Hunter Biden, the CPA told him “The taxes owed are substantial” and listed $600,000 in personal taxes and $204,000 owed for Owasco, Hunter Biden’s D.C. law firm.

