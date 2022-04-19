Did Arizona audit fix 2020 outcome? Trump dumps Brnovich

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2022

Is election fraud in arguably the most pivotal president election in American history an actionable offense? Apparently not, even in Arizona.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich received overwhelming evidence of fraud in the state’s 2020 election from the audit of Maricopa County’s ballots and has done “nothing about it,” former President Donald Trump said in a suggestion he will not endorse Brnovich who is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Brnovoch, who is currently a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, “was given massive information on the fraud and so-called ‘irregularities’ that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump said in an April 18 statement. “Many people said that he would do nothing about it because that just seems to be the way he is. I felt differently because the numbers and sheer amount of crime committed is so compelling, irrefutable, and determinative the election result would have been entirely different.”

The Maricopa County audit was the initial Ground Zero for analysts reviewing nationwide evidence of 2020 election irregularities. A horde of high-powered attorneys descended on the state including some familiar names in the Hillary Clinton orbit.

Despite the evidence amassed, elected officials in the main have remained silent while top influencers including businessman Mike Lindell, Professor David Clements and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai said the investigation of voting data fraud had been sabotaged and evidence suppressed.

In a report earlier this month, Brnovich said he found that Maricopa County’s 2020 election results had “serious vulnerabilities” and cited “instances of election fraud by individuals who have been or will be prosecuted for various election crimes.”

“Well, he did a report, and he recites some of the many horrible things that happened in that very dark period of American history but, rather than go after the people that committed these election crimes, it looks like he is just going to ‘kick the can down the road’ and stay in that middle path of non-controversy,” Trump said. “He wants to be politically correct. Because of the amount of time that it took him to do the report, which was endless, his poll numbers have been rapidly sinking. Now, people are upset with the fact that while he states the problem, he seems to be doing nothing about it — he doesn’t give the answers.”

Trump continued: “What a shame for the Great State of Arizona, and for our Country itself! Because of this election, the USA is ‘going to hell’ with Inflation, Russia attacking Ukraine, the loss of Energy Independence, 5-dollar gasoline, a wide-open Border and, of course, the incompetence with which our pull-out from Afghanistan was handled. With an honest election, none of these things would have been a problem, they were all self-inflicted wounds. The good news is Arizona has some very good people running for election to the U.S. Senate. I will be making an Endorsement in the not too distant future!”

Election analysts believe that Trump’s endorsement could tip the scales in the Arizona Senate race.

A poll early this month found Brnovich had 21 percent support but indicated that 44 percent of likely Republican voters in Arizona said they were unsure about who to support in the 2022 election.

Businessman Jim Lamon had 16 percent support, and venture capitalist Blake Masters had 9 percent.

