Arizona’s director of elections worked under Marc Elias who is filing multiple audit lawsuits

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2021

The director of Arizona’s elections, Sambo Dul, is a former employee of the Perkins Coie law firm, a report noted. The political law group of Perkins Coie is chaired by Democrat activist Marc Elias, who has filed several lawsuits against the audit teams and senate members in Arizona.

Dul’s ties to Perkins Coie represent a “major conflict of interest,” Kari Donovan reported for DJHJ Media on July 19.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dul worked for Perkins Coie for more than 5 years.

Donovan’s report noted that Elias “was integral for the schemes that usurped the legal authority of State Legislative bodies in numerous states and pushed for changes in election law without the consent of anyone but friendly radical Democrats. Elias and Perkins Coie are the exact people responsible for the tsunami of confusing and corrupted Absentee Ballots and the laws which elevated those ballots, which handed Democrat Joe Biden a ‘victory’ in the 2020 Presidential election.”

A July 19 tweet noted that Dul had worked closely with Elias at Perkins Coie.

Sambo Dul is the director of elections for AZ. However, before she worked for Hobbs, she was at Perkins-Coie where she worked 2nd chair to Marc Elias in defending American Bridge, Soros, Clinton Foundation, and Media Matters from RICO charges — Ginger Krueger (@RNMABETmom) July 19, 2021

“To people with integrity and respect for Americans, that is called a ‘conflict of interest’ and looking at her sort of flippant approach to American Civil Liberties and the seriousness of her position with the Secretary of State, in a state that is in the middle of a serious explosive audit, her behavior should be scrutinized,” Donovan noted of Dul.

Former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler noted of Dul in a Telegram post: “She’s Cambodian. How ironic. Her family fled the Khmer Rouge so she could come to this country, reap all of its benefits and go to work for Perkins Coie to help set up the new Communist regime in America.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief