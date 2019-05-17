DHS on track to release 480,000 illegals throughout U.S. this year

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2019

Between May 6 and May 13, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released roughly 9,000 illegal immigrants into the interior of the United States, according to federal data.

At the current pace, by the end of the year DHS will have released more than 480,000 border crossers and illegal immigrants into the U.S. this year. That number does not include the projected half a million illegal immigrants who will this year successfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border undetected by federal officials.

The data confirms that at least 1,100 were released per day during the May 6 to May 13 period via DHS’s catch and release process.

A majority of those were dropped off in El Paso, Texas — a community which absorbed 5,000 immigrants in the eight-day period.

Additionally, 1,900 were dropped off in San Antonio, Texas, as well as 1,600 released in Phoenix, Arizona, and 500 released in San Diego, California, according to DHS data.

“The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities and dropping them off with the hope that they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings,” Breitbart News noted in a May 16 report.

The overwhelming majority of those released never show up for their hearing and are never deported.

Since December 21, 2018, the Trump administration has released 177,600 border crossers and illegal immigrants into the interior of the U.S., including 69,200 in San Antonio and 61,500 in El Paso.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, in an interview with Breitbart News, detailed executive actions the Trump administration and DHS officials could take to immediately end catch and release — including creating additional detention space where immigration court hearings can be quickly heard. Kobach has also warned that wage hikes for America’s blue-collar and working class will not continue if illegal immigration levels keep soaring.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants with the overwhelming majority, nearly 70 percent, coming through the process known as “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the country.

Meanwhile, a majority of American voters oppose releasing border crossers applying for asylum into the interior of the United States while they await their court hearings, a new poll found.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that about 2-in-3 Americans, or 66 percent, said they oppose DHS releasing border crossers into the U.S. while they await their asylum claims process. Instead, voters said border crossers should be immediately turned back to Mexico while awaiting their asylum hearing.

Less than 35 percent of all voters said they supported releasing border crossers into the U.S. — including only 32 percent of swing voters and less than 30 percent of self-described “moderates.”

Nearly seven-in-ten swing voters, or 68 percent, said they want to see border crossers turned back to Mexico when they attempt to claim asylum at the southern border. Likewise, 85 percent of Republican voters and 55 percent of black Americans said they, too, wanted border crossers seeking asylum to be turned back to Mexico.

The Harvard/Harris Poll also discovered that the overwhelming majority of Americans are unaware of skyrocketing illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. For example, less than 2-in-15 U.S. voters correctly estimated the current flow of illegal immigration to the country, where more than 400,000 border apprehensions were conducted last Fiscal Year.

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Please follow and like us: 21

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments