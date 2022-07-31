D.C.’s ‘Sanctuary’ mayor did not need National Guard on Jan. 6; Now she does

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2022

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who turned away President Donald Trump’s offer to deploy National Guard to the nations’ capital on Jan. 6, 2021, is now demanding the activation of the Guard to deal with the illegal alien crisis in her “sanctuary” city.

“I’ve asked for the deployment of the Guard as long as we need the Guard to deal with the humanitarian crisis that we expect to escalate,” Bowser told reporters on Thursday.

Bowser’s government has sent letters to the White House and the Pentagon seeking federal help, describing the situation at the nation’s capital as a “humanitarian crisis.” In one of the letters, Bowser added that the arriving immigrants had brought her city to a “tipping point.”

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday: “The Mayor of Washington, D.C., wants the National Guard to help with the thousands of Illegal Immigrants, coming from the insane Open Border, that are flooding the City, but refused National Guard help when it came to providing Security at the Capitol Building for a far larger crowd on January 6th. Figure that one out?”

More than 6,000 illegals have been bused from states such as Texas and Arizona to Washington, D.C. as border state governors say that the border problem that was created in D.C. by Team Biden should be solved in D.C.

“The number of people crossing the border seeking asylum we expect to only go up. We need to make sure that there is a national response, not the ad hoc, city by city, state by state response,” Bowser complained.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott noted that D.C. “is experiencing a fraction of the disastrous impact the border crisis has caused Texas. Mayor Bowser should stop attacking Texas for securing the border & demand Joe Biden do his job.”

Texas Republican Rep. Randy Weber said Bowser “now understands what it feels like to be a border state. How do you think folks in Texas feel? She should knock on Biden’s door and tell him that there is a crisis at our southern border and every state is a border state.”

The Center for Immigration Studies notes that sanctuary cities, which Washington is one of, “have laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE — either by refusing to or prohibiting agencies from complying with ICE detainers, imposing unreasonable conditions on detainer acceptance, denying ICE access to interview incarcerated aliens, or otherwise impeding communication or information exchanges between their personnel and federal immigration officers.”

In 2020, Democrats blocked a motion that would require D.C. to eliminate its sanctuary city status if it were to become a state.

