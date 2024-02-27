Crisis? Polls find Trump leads in all swing states; Democrats want neither Biden nor alternatives

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2024

Having overtaken shuffler in chief Joe Biden in Wisconsin and Michigan, Donald Trump now leads in all 2024 presidential election swing states, according to the most recent polling.

In Wisconsin, which Biden reportedly won by 1 percentage point in 2020 after Trump took it in 2016, Trump leads by 3 points, 45%-42%, according to Emerson College Polling/The Hill.

When third-party candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are added to the lineup, Trump’s lead grows by a point in Wisconsin, 41%-37%, with Kennedy taking 7%.

“Since January, Biden’s support has decreased by three percentage points, while Trump’s support increased by one,” the survey analysis read.

According to the X site InteractivePolls, “Trump now leads Biden across all seven swing states.” They are Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

In Wisconsin, the top issue is the economy, and on that, Trump leads by a wide margin. “Voters who find the economy to be the top issue break for Trump over Biden, 57% to 24%,” Emerson Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

Biden’s age, 81, “raises serious doubts in the minds of 62% of voters in supporting Biden in 2024, while 39% say Biden’s age is not a serious consideration for them,” Kimball said.

Meanwhile, a new Rasmussen Reports poll found that Democrat voters would like to see Biden replaced as the party’s 2024 pick, but they also aren’t enthused with any of the alternatives.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found that the leading pick among Democrats is “none of them” at 27%.

Michelle Obama does come close, with 20% of Democrats feeling she would be better than Biden.

By a margin of 48% to 38%, Democrats said they would approve of “finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November.”

When asked, “How likely is it that Democrats will replace Joe Biden with another candidate as their presidential nominee before the election in November,” 33% said it was likely, but more, 62%, said it’s not likely.

After Michelle Obama, the top picks were Kamala Harris at 15%; Hillary Clinton at 12%; Gov. Gavin Newsom at 11%; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at 9%; and Not Sure at 6%.

Emerson/The Hill poll of Trump-Biden-RFK Jr-West-Stein matchup in swing states: • Nevada: Trump +10

• North Carolina: Trump +9

• Georgia: Trump +9

• Arizona: Trump +6

• Pennsylvania: Trump +5

• Wisconsin: Trump +4

• Michigan: Trump +3

——

NEVADA

Trump 44% (+10)

Biden 34%… https://t.co/ziD9NR1Q8R pic.twitter.com/j8AS8QiUry — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 27, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists