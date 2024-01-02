Correspondent spends New Year’s Eve tracking military-age Chinese streaming through Darien Gap

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2024

A combat correspondent reporting from the Darien Gap in Panama on New Year’s Eve said he saw a stream of mostly military-age Chinese men strolling through what is the starting point for many illegal immigrants who plan to cross the southern border into the United States.

Michael Yon, a former Green Beret, said he saw “many Chinese just emerging from” the Darien Gap on Dec. 31. “This was the first group we found tonight but we found many more. Had some dramas but we okay. Some Chinese aggressive and dangerous.”

Yon’s posts on X from the Darien Gap:

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines

  , , , ,

Correspondent spends New Year’s Eve tracking military-age Chinese streaming through Darien Gap added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login