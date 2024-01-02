Correspondent spends New Year’s Eve tracking military-age Chinese streaming through Darien Gap

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2024

A combat correspondent reporting from the Darien Gap in Panama on New Year’s Eve said he saw a stream of mostly military-age Chinese men strolling through what is the starting point for many illegal immigrants who plan to cross the southern border into the United States.

Michael Yon, a former Green Beret, said he saw “many Chinese just emerging from” the Darien Gap on Dec. 31. “This was the first group we found tonight but we found many more. Had some dramas but we okay. Some Chinese aggressive and dangerous.”

Yon’s posts on X from the Darien Gap:

Happy New Years from China Invasion Camp, Panama — the Chinese and jihadi invaders who may kill your entire family may be passing through here tonight. I am here. This is real. In 2024– Do not drink. Do not smoke pot or do any drugs. Begin Resistance NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/vnJyrwULrg — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) January 1, 2024

Chinese at

Invasion Camp now in Darien, Panama pic.twitter.com/re3qOEKsxL — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) January 2, 2024

It’s after 2am here in Darien Gap, Panama. Am watching military-aged Chinese men flow into China Camp (San Vicente) that Mayorkas helped build. Nobody spends more time in Darien than I do — other than those who work and live here. I know this situation in detail. I led the… https://t.co/aaJHlLyace pic.twitter.com/C0vNlXcTbb — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) December 31, 2023

Am here in Darien as I so often am. This is methodical invasion. Not incompetence. It may be an incompetent methodical invasion but it is methodical and intentional. It’s almost 0200 on morning 31 Dec 2023. Am at the “China Camp” now. Chinese literally are coming in as I… https://t.co/zpWpqrL6pf — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) December 31, 2023

