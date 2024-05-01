AZ rancher can prosecute Americans who trespass on his land, but not illegal aliens

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 1, 2024

An Arizona rancher whose 16,000 acres of land includes a 10-mile stretch that borders Mexico, said that he can prosecute any American citizen that trespasses on his land, but can’t prosecute any illegal aliens who do the same.

In the past 30 years, the rancher has had some 500,000 illegals trespass on his land, Border Hawk News reported on April 25.

Your Choice

  , ,

AZ rancher can prosecute Americans who trespass on his land, but not illegal aliens added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →