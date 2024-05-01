Report: CDC concealed its own records showing Pfizer, Moderna vaccines caused deaths

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2024

Even though it claimed otherwise, the CDC had evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna Covid injections had caused multiple deaths, a report said.

“CDC employees worked to track down information on reported post-vaccination deaths and learned that myocarditis — or heart inflammation, a confirmed side effect of the vaccines — was listed on death certificates and in autopsies for some of the deaths, The Epoch Times reported on May 1, citing an internal file obtained via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Multiple deaths met the CDC’s definition for myocarditis, that the patients started showing symptoms within 42 days of getting the shot and that the deceased displayed no virus-related symptoms. The CDC chose to conceal this information from the American public.

The file acquired by The Epoch Times was obtained after U.S. authorities rejected another FOIA request for the autopsies themselves. The file outlines the CDC’s investigation into reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of suspected cases of myocarditis or a related condition, pericarditis, following doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

CDC employees, starting in April 2021, contacted health care providers and other agencies to obtain medical records, death certificates, and autopsies as they sought to confirm whether each VAERS report was legitimate.

The file shows the CDC examined 3,780 reports through April 13, 2023, a small number of which were duplicates. Among the reported cases, 101 resulted in death.

Despite the findings, most of which were made by the end of 2021, the CDC claimed that it had seen no signs linking the Moderna and Pfizer messenger RNA (mRNA) shots to any deaths reported to VAERS.

“That’s a scandal, where you have information like this and you continue to put out this dishonest line that there’s only seven deaths and they’re all unrelated to the mRNA vaccines,” Dr. Andrew Bostom, a heart expert based in the United States, told The Epoch Times.

The CDC is “concealing these deaths,” he said.

In one case from the file, a 37-year-old man started suffering symptoms that can be caused by myocarditis, such as shortness of breath, shortly after receiving a Moderna Covid shot. The man collapsed three days after vaccination and was soon pronounced dead.

Dr. Darinka Mileusnic, the medical examiner who examined the man, said in an autopsy report that the patient died of “post vaccination systemic inflammation response” which caused, among other problems, acute myocarditis, according to the CDC file obtained by The Epoch Times.

The CDC worker who was assigned to look into the man’s death wrote that it was “evident of a sudden death post second dose of Moderna vaccine.”

“One of the factor[s] to death [sic] is acute myocarditis. There are other findings related to VAE [vaccine adverse event] and non vaccine related. Thus, it can’t be distinguished that only vaccine may have caused the death,” the CDC employee wrote.

Dr. Mileusnic declined a request for comment through her employer, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Tennessee. The center said it would only provide an autopsy report if the decedent’s name and date of death were provided. The CDC file did not include names.

In another case from the file, a 24-year-old man died on Oct. 27, 2021. About two months after receiving a second Pfizer injection, his health care provider diagnosed him with myocarditis. An autopsy listed “complications of Covid-19 vaccine-related myocarditis” as the cause of death, according to the file.

A post-mortem test for Covid returned negative, there were no viral organisms found in post-mortem testing of the heart, and there were no other signs of viruses causing the myocarditis.

Among other deaths in the CDC file:

• A male, whose age was redacted, suffered sudden cardiac death in April 2021 following a Johnson & Johnson vaccination. He was diagnosed with myocarditis, which was confirmed by the medical examiner. A CDC worker stated that the case did not technically meet the agency’s case definition, but they would “consider probable subclinical myocarditis, given the histopathological findings.”

• A 21-year-old woman who died in 2021 after seizures and cardiac arrhythmias following Pfizer vaccination was found on autopsy to have lymphocytic myocarditis. The CDC listed her case as confirmed myocarditis with no evidence of viral causes.

• A 45-year-old man was found dead in his bed in 2021 after Moderna vaccination but testing for myocarditis and pericarditis was not performed.

• A 55-year-old woman who was “found unresponsive in [a] field” in 2021 after Johnson & Johnson vaccination was confirmed on autopsy to have myocarditis and to have suffered a cardiac arrest. The death met the CDC’s case definition but concurrent upper respiratory infection “makes viral myocarditis a potential alternative cause,” a CDC worker stated. The medical examiner declined to comment.

The CDC in 2022 received autopsy reports for George Watts Jr., a 24-year-old from New York state who collapsed at home after receiving a Pfizer vaccine, died from “Covid-19 vaccine-related myocarditis,” and tested negative for Covid; and Joseph Keating, a 26-year-old from South Dakota who, per an autopsy and death certificate, died from vaccine-induced myocarditis.

It’s not clear why the CDC doesn’t count the death certificates or autopsies as evidence that vaccines contributed to or caused the deaths.

The CDC’s position is not surprising since it was among agencies that “were the leaders of the disinformation campaign to convince the American public, including George Watts, Jr., that experimental vaccines were safe and effective even before they were licensed,” Ray Flores, an attorney representing the Watts family in a lawsuit filed against the government, told The Epoch Times via email.

The Epoch Times noted:

People who die in the United States with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are counted as COVID-19 deaths. That count has included a number of deaths from unrelated causes. The CDC also in 2023 advised death certifiers to include COVID-19 on certificates even if the deaths happened years after COVID-19 infection. “They are taking the exact opposite approach to COVID deaths! Every death after a test was a COVID death. No death after a vaccine is a vaccine death!” Dr. Craig said. She questioned what it would take for the CDC to admit that the vaccines have caused some myocarditis-related deaths.

