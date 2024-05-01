Biden White House visitor logs reveal another twist in the Trump classified documents case

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2024

When two of the lawfare trials against former President Donald Trump were put on hold as the Supreme Court decides on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity, it gave independent journalists a chance to dig deeper to find what legacy media has no interest in searching for or reporting on.

And Julie Kelly has found plenty.

Kelly dug through White House visitor logs and discovered that Jack Smith’s “classified documents” case against Trump appears to have begun as a “records destruction” plot. And the lead architect of the plot was long-time Obama loyalist David Ferriero.

