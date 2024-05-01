Biden White House visitor logs reveal another twist in the Trump classified documents case

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2024

When two of the lawfare trials against former President Donald Trump were put on hold as the Supreme Court decides on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity, it gave independent journalists a chance to dig deeper to find what legacy media has no interest in searching for or reporting on.

And Julie Kelly has found plenty.

Kelly dug through White House visitor logs and discovered that Jack Smith’s “classified documents” case against Trump appears to have begun as a “records destruction” plot. And the lead architect of the plot was long-time Obama loyalist David Ferriero.

As I have stated before, it appears that DOJ, NARA, and WH counsel first attempted to concoct a records destruction case against Trump. New unsealed email from NARA lawyer includes a draft letter to AG Garland from archivist David Ferriero. This is dated Sept 2021: pic.twitter.com/IE6f5gdSuQ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 28, 2024

Dana Remus worked for Obama’s DOJ then went to Obama Foundation where she served as counsel to Michelle Obama. Barack Obama officiated her 2018 wedding. pic.twitter.com/5uGJRDs17z — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 29, 2024

Remus appears to refer to the Sept 8 meeting in her letter to Ferriero denying exec privilege protection for Trump related to demands by J6 select committee. It also appears that Ferriero brought documents to her for review at that meeting. During the same time period, deputy… pic.twitter.com/RFnteomB26 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 29, 2024

Your Choice