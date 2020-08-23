Communist China, George Soros and Bill Gates were hidden stars of Biden’s Nostalgia Night

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Joe Schaeffer

Can Americans sleep well knowing that Jimmy Carter will be monitoring the 2020 presidential election?

As last week’s Democratic National Convention rolled out Uniparty Establishment Nostalgia Night on Aug. 18, it may have been tempting to dismiss fossils such as 95-year-old former president Carter and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry as relics of a fading political machinery of the past.

If only it were so.

Joe Biden may be serving as the flag-bearer for globalist elites in their effort to snuff out the “darkness” of America First populist nationalism by denying President Donald Trump a second term. But Carter and Kerry serve as timely reminders of how long our elected officials have been owned by a powerful network of corporations and big-money philanthropies and just how dangerous an Oval Office restoration of that brand of corrupt insider politics in the form of Biden would be for our country.

For decades a controlled media has spun the myth that Jimmy Carter has been “the best post-president in American history.” Shortly after his defeat at the hands of Ronald Reagan in 1980, the former Georgia governor started up the Carter Center, an ostensibly “non-partisan” NGO with the stated mission of enhancing “freedom and democracy” around the world. Most of Carter’s fictitious reputation came from the Center’s ballyhooed role of righteous monitor of elections held in strife-torn foreign nations.

Well, the Carter Center has now fully revealed its true colors, announcing that for the first time ever it is obliged to monitor U.S. elections due to the dire threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump.

“This is a departure from our whole history trying not to do that,” David Carroll, director of the Center’s Democracy Program, told British newspaper The Independent last week.

Carroll told the paper that the Center only operates in nations where it sees “a significant potential for an important change in the quality of democracy” or in an environment where democracy is “under severe threat.”

“Until the last 10 years, we wouldn’t have thought of the U.S. in that category,” he said. “But it’s been increasingly the view of the Carter Center that the state of democracy in the U.S. has been eroding.”

Of course this perceived erosion came precisely at the same time that establishment puppets of either a red or blue hue stopped monopolizing presidential elections and a political outsider was elected to the White House. Funny how that works.

Carter himself in 2019 directly stated that Trump is an illegitimate president who “didn’t actually win the election in 2016.” “He lost the election,” Carter declared at a “human rights conference” hosted by the Carter Center. “And he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

And so the Carter Center, bolstered by decades of big-box media propaganda praising its “important work,” will now be seeking to inject itself into our official election process. And just who are the actual driving forces behind this effort?

Scratch the surface of this nonagenarian peanut farmer with the toothy grin and you see the same familiar powerful moneyed globalist entities at play.

The Carter Center’s 2019 annual report has a listing for “Donors With Cumulative Lifetime Giving of $1 Million or More.” Among the names to be found are infamous elitist philanthropies the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation and, yes, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

If that’s not bad enough, consider that communist China is also bankrolling the Center, in the form of an organization called The China-United States Exchange Foundation. “The foundation is registered as a foreign principal representing China under the terms of the U.S. Federal Agents Registration Act,” the website Inside Higher Ed reports.

In 2017 the website Foreign Policy reported that “CUSEF is a registered foreign agent bankrolled by a high-ranking Chinese government official with close ties to a sprawling Chinese Communist Party apparatus that handles influence operations abroad, known as the ‘United Front.’ ”

Foreign Policy noted that this Chinese front group has worked with several leading internationalist organizations in America. CUSEF “has cooperated on projects with numerous U.S. institutions, including the Brookings Institution, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Atlantic Council, the Center for American Progress, the East-West Institute, the Carter Center, and the Carnegie Endowment for Peace,” FP reported.

CUSEF is listed as donating over $100,000 to the Carter Center in 2018-19.

Several well-known major corporations also back the Center. Among $1 Million+ Lifetime corporate donors are AT&T, Delta Airlines, Google, IBM and pharmaceutical multinationals Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Wyeth.

Dan Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, is Chair of the Carter Center’s Board of Councilors. Zealous United Nations supporter Ted Turner is also a life member of the board. David Abney, Chairman and CEO of UPS, is a limited term member.

How many Americans realized that behind that feel-good video of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter at the Democratic convention there lurked an election-interference scheme being bankrolled by China, Bill Gates, George Soros, Chik-fil-A and gigantic multinational pharmaceutical corporations?

John Kerry, 76, was trotted out by Democrats that same evening to champion an aggressive interventionist U.S. foreign policy. It’s quite easy to draw a straight line from Kerry’s globalist cheerleading to the Biden campaign. Kerry is a member of the Advisory Council for the Munich Security Conference, an annual elitist get-together that many observers believe outdoes the World Economic Forum’s power assembly at Davos. Also serving on this same advisory council as Kerry: George Soros. Another leading figure on the board is David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee, one of the top organizations spearheading the flooding of Western nations with Third World migrants.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is once again side-by-side with Soros here; it is a leading “Non-Governmental Partner” of the conference. A slew of major corporations are also partners to this swank gathering, including Bayer, BMW, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, accounting giant KPMG, Microsoft, major U.S. defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon and Saab automobiles.

In February 2019 Biden gave a major address to the Munich Security Conference. Violating the traditional proscription against partisan politicians criticizing America while abroad, Biden called our nation an “embarrassment” while informing Munich attendees that tariffs and trade wars were not what the United States is about.

In his speech, Biden specifically sought to allay the fears of his fellow internationalists that the non-adventurist American foreign policy championed by a nationalist Trump would last. “I promise you, I promise you, as my mother would say, this too shall pass. We will be back. We will be back. Don’t have any doubt about that.”

In short, Biden pledged his devotion to globalism before his A-list audience.

“The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border,” he said in defending massive unchecked immigration into the U.S. “Americans know that’s not right. The American people understand, please, because it makes us embarrassing, the American people know overwhelmingly that that’s not right, that’s not who we are.”

“The America I see doesn’t embrace the self-defeating tariffs and trade wars that are underway,” he added, declaring his fealty to internationalist economics.

Former George W. Bush under secretary of State and ex-Bill Clinton administration ambassador Nicholas Burns introduced Biden before his speech. “Biden is deeply respected by European leaders and respected not just for the many and many decades of service but for the quality of it,” Burns gushed afterwards. “He is seen as a firm trans-Atlanticist. He’s seen as an American leader who believes in American power.”

“Mr. Vice President, thank you. We needed to hear that speech. Thank you very much,” Burns told Biden in a sit-down conversation following the speech.

Former Spanish foreign minister Ana Palacio was equally enthusiastic, telling Politico that “the thought of a Biden candidacy and presidency is reassuring. He represents something familiar.

“More crucially he is deeply committed to the trans-Atlantic community and the rules-based international order,” she continued. “Restoring that certainty to the White House would be a boon for a Europe which itself faces so much uncertainty in the near term.”

As we can see, those aging faces at the Democratic convention represent something a lot more sinister than failed blue policies of the past. A political establishment that had been selling out the American people to globalist elites for three decades was swept out of the White House in 2016. Joe Biden is running to take 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue back for China, Bill Gates, George Soros and the many, many corporations united in the common effort to destroy American national sovereignty in pursuit of a new globalist order.

