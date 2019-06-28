Meet the companies pushing to open U.S. to waves of Third World refugees: Part II

Special to WorldTribune.com

Joe Schaeffer

Last week we reported on the many well-known companies that are helping to settle African refugees in America in increasing numbers despite the threat of deadly diseases that they may bring with them such as the Ebola virus. This week we look at corporate support for the nongovernmental organizations that are actively bringing these migrants into our nation.

The International Rescue Committee is a staunch advocate for the mass migration of Third World refugees to the West, and to America which has partnered with George Soros and his Open Society Foundations.

“Countries like the United States are getting something close to a free ride” when it comes to absorbing millions of refugees into its communities, wrote David Miliband, head of the IRC in an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018. “If the United States hosted refugees in the same proportion as Uganda, it would house 8.5 million refugees instead of the 3 million resettled since 1980,” he continued. Yet, he lamented, “[t]he Trump administration reduced the number of refugees admitted to the United States under its resettlement program from the historic average of 90,000 a year to only 22,000 in the last fiscal year. The cap for the current fiscal year is only 30,000 refugees.”

The IRC has an extensive network devoted to bringing more refugees to the U.S. and settling them in communities across the nation. “The IRC has more than 20 offices across the United States that support newly arrived refugees by providing immediate aid, including food, housing and medical attention,” its website reads. “Each resettlement office serves as a free, one-stop center for refugees’ needs during their pivotal first months in the U.S., the organization boasts.

The IRC has constantly blasted President Trump for seeking to stem the flood of refugees into the U.S. “Since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017 his administration has repeatedly implemented policies that pull the welcome mat from under the feet of refugees and immigrants seeking safety in the United States,” the organization states.

Among the many “corporate partners and supporters” of this radical organization are popular brands such as American Express, Chipotle, Chubb insurance, Citibank, General Electric’s GE Foundation, HBO, Johnson & Johnson, Newman’s Own Foundation, Proctor & Gamble, and TripAdvisor.

Another crucial advocate for the importation of refugees into America is the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, or HIAS, a Jewish non-profit organization. “HIAS advocates for refugees by urging Congress and the Administration to uphold the United States’ proud tradition as a leader in refugee protection and assistance,” the organization’s website proudly declares. The group works on the ground level in bringing Third World migrants to America. “HIAS’ U.S. legal program seeks to safeguard and increase the rights of asylum seekers upon their arrival in the U.S. and throughout their journey to citizenship,” the organization states. “Our U.S. legal team provides pro bono representation in deportation proceedings and in obtaining humanitarian visas and asylum, while also providing holistic support to our clients through wraparound services.”

Among the corporations HIAS is “proud to partner with” are 3M, Airbnb, JW Marriott hotels, language software company Rosetta Stone and Starbucks.

CARE is an international organization dedicated to disaster relief that also is actively involved in supporting Third World migration to Western nations. The United Nations Refugee Agency has posted a list of “United States Resettlement Partners” on its website. Among the NGO partners is a group called InterAction.

InterAction is an enthusiastically internationalist organization that openly scorns the patriotism held by individual citizens of nation states. It posted an article on its website in April by one Vicky Tongue of something called The International Civil Society Centre in which “populism” was derided as an enemy of humanity. “The rise of populist governments and movements has become a key influencer of public opinion, including towards international and national civil society organisations (CSOs) and human rights actors,” Tongue feverishly wrote. “This discourse is often binary and leads the public to ‘choose’ one side or the other.”

This is clearly a threat to a new global world order in Tongue’s eyes. “International CSOs are also increasingly confronted with accusations of elitism or lacking legitimacy in representing grassroots interests, and some recent ethical and reputational challenges have also provided individuals and groups opposed to progressive and liberal ideas a further opportunity to challenge the missions and values of organised civil society,” she sadly noted.

InterAction touts CARE as one of its “member organizations” in the fight against such anti-globalist sentiments. Among CARE’s “featured partners” are Cargill, the Coca-Cola Company, Delta Airlines, General Mills, Johnson & Johnson (again), Mars Incorporated, makers of dozens of popular candy and pet food brands, Proctor & Gamble (again), Pepsico Foundation, The Pfizer Foundation, Target and UPS.

When you give your money to any of the corporations listed above, you are actively supporting a supra-national movement to erase national identities and create a uniform mass of herded humanity, an aim diametrically opposed to a large segment of the U.S. population that wants to stop the Third World invasion of the United States.

