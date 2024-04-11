Congresswoman’s bill sets death penalty for pedophiles

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2024

Because “you can’t rehabilitate a child predator,” Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said she is introducing legislation to increase the minimum penalty for child sexual abusers to life in prison or the death penalty.

“One of my big platforms has been: how do you combat child trafficking, just with everything happening in our country?” Luna said. “And it seems like there’s been this obviously massive issue here in the states with consumption of whether it’s child pornography and/or just attacks really on kids. And in honor of sexual assault prevention month, we actually want to introduce legislation.”

The bill will be called the “No Repeat Child Sex Offenders Act” and works to tackle child trafficking as a whole, according to Fox News Digital.

In targeting traffickers, Luna’s proposed legislation would increase punishments from up to 10 years in prison to life in prison, or death, for those who “knowingly [transport] any individual in interstate or foreign commerce” for sexual activity or prostitution.

“I have the firm belief, which I think many of my colleagues also hold, that you can’t rehabilitate a predator,” Luna told Fox News Digital. “We have to increase the federal minimums. And as you see, it’s pretty simple text. It’s maybe a page and a half, but it will increase the federal minimums to death penalty or life in prison.”

On top of going after child abusers, Luna said she will also be vying to increase the federal minimum for rapists.

“It is absurd that rapists can get off after a few years of ‘good’ behavior after destroying lives,” Luna said.

Honor their memory: The ‘shot heard round the world’

I am introducing a bill this Thursday that will raise the federal minimum for Child Rape and sexual abuse to the death penalty or life in prison. You cannot cure predators. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) April 6, 2024

Your Choice