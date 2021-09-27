Collusion of the Chinese kind: Columnist says investments in the Biden family are paying off for the CCP

Analysts by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2021

The real collusion, that which the comrades in the Democrat Party, Big Media, and Big Tech work in unison to hide from the American public, appears to be paying off for the corrupt Biden family, an analyst noted.

The millions of dollars that made its way from Chinese executives to Biden bank accounts loom large amid two major free passes Joe Biden has gifted his communist pals in Beijing, New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin wrote on Sept. 27.

Team Biden’s Department of Justice announced on Friday that Huawei Technologies’ Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou had agreed to a deferred prosecution deal after appearing in federal district court in Brooklyn. Meng, who had been detained in Canada since 2018, was allowed to return to China in exchange for admitting some wrongdoing in a sanctions violation case.

Meng arrived to a hero’s welcome in Shenzhen, with 430 million Chinese viewers tuned into a livestream by China’s state broadcaster, while Internet posts about her racked up more than a billion views, reports say.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was indicted by a U.S. grand jury on charges that included stealing trade secrets, obstructing a criminal investigation and helping Iran avoid U.S. sanctions.

“Those are serious charges, and others were added later against the company and other executives,” Goodwin noted. “And now Joe Biden suddenly pulls the plug as a bid to improve relations. Why this case, and what about his promise never to tamper with the Justice Department?”

The New York Times noted: “The deal to release Ms. Meng could signal a more conciliatory approach in Washington’s stance toward Beijing under the Biden administration.”

Goodwin noted: “It might be a conciliatory move, but it might also reflect a corrupted president. That’s where Hunter Biden comes in, and he doesn’t come alone. He brings with him lots of baggage and the whole Biden family, including President Joe, aka ‘the big guy.’ ”

“The big guy” was the name of a secret partner who was to get 10 percent of a deal with a Chinese conglomerate put together by Hunter and Jim Biden, Joe’s brother, and several others. One of the others, Tony Bobulinski, the CEO of the venture, has identified Joe Biden as “the big guy.”

“Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden about the project in 2017, months after Biden’s second term as vice president ended. Although the venture later collapsed, the Biden family still got $11 million from the Chinese executive involved, according to a Senate investigation last year,” Goodwin noted. “Bobulinski has said publicly, and told the FBI, that the money was for work done by the Biden family in 2015 and 2016 – when Joe was vice president.”

The evidence that Joe Biden was a secret partner of his son’s and brother’s scams “is far more compelling than any evidence that Donald Trump colluded with Russia,” Goodwin added. “Yet Trump was tortured by the accusation for nearly three years, and even the failure of special counsel Robert Mueller to find sufficient evidence didn’t satisfy the Left.”

Nearly a year after the New York Post published the first articles on the contents of Hunter Biden’s “infamous laptop, and was censored by Big Tech and largely ignored by the Big Media, that same confederacy remains uncurious about whether the current president is compromised by his family’s lucrative business with America’s adversaries,” Goodwin wrote.

The Meng case, Goodwin continued, “is at least the second time Biden has given China a free pass with no visible reciprocation. Notice how the talk that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab suddenly died down after an intelligence review said it couldn’t be certain either way. If that case is closed, China walks on one of the deadliest pandemics ever despite snubbing international probes. Heaven forbid anyone should think the president’s lack of interest in the origins has anything to do with the money his family got from China.”

In addition to the $11 million wired to accounts controlled by Hunter Biden and an associate, some of which went to Joe’s brother Jim, “another $28 million from the same Chinese executive passed through Hunter’s bank accounts, according to the Senate probe. Hence the suspicions of money laundering,” Goodwin noted. “Whatever the reason, that kind of money doesn’t come without strings.”

But the blackout of the Post’s stories by Big Tech and Big Media, who also kept a lid on the Senate report, has kept most Americans in the dark about the Biden family’s suspect dealings.

“It’s not the cynic who wonders whether Joe Biden’s pussyfooting around China now is a result of his being compromised. It’s the realist who knows that nobody, not even Chinese communists with printing presses, gives away millions of dollars without expecting something very big in return,” Goodwin concluded.

