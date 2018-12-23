Who is Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou? ‘Princess Meng’ is Chicomm royalty

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2018

The arrest of Huawei’s CFO on Dec. 6 lifted the veil on a woman known as “Princess Meng” who is “the heiress apparent of China’s largest and most advanced high-tech company, and one which plays a key role in China’s grand strategy of global domination,” a China specialist and author noted.

Currently under house arrest in Vancouver and awaiting extradition to the United States, Meng Wanzhou will face charges that her company violated U.S. sanctions by doing business with Iran and committed bank fraud by disguising the payments it received in return.

“The two Chinese characters that make up Huawei’s name literally mean, ‘To Serve China.’ That’s clear enough, isn’t it?” Steve W. Mosher, author of “Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order”, wrote for the New York Post on Dec. 22.

“As far as ‘Princess’ Meng is concerned,” Mosher wrote, “I expect that she will be found guilty of committing bank fraud, ordered to pay a fine, and then released. Even a billion dollar fine would be chump change for a seventy-five-billion-dollar corporation like Huawei.”

Mosher continued: “The real payoff of her arrest lies elsewhere. It has exposed the massive campaign of espionage that Huawei is carrying out around the world at the behest of the (Chinese Communist) Party. It has revealed how that Party dreams of a new world order in which China, not America, is dominant.”

Meng’s grandfather was a close comrade of Chairman Mao during the Chinese Civil War. She is also the daughter of Huawei’s Founder and Chairman, Ren Zhengfei.

Huawei earlier this year surpassed Apple to become the second largest smartphone maker in the world behind Samsung.

“But Huawei is much more than an innocent manufacturer of smartphones,” Mosher wrote. “It is a spy agency of the Chinese Communist Party.”

In 2015 and then again in June 2017, Mosher noted, the party declared that all Chinese companies must collaborate in gathering intelligence.

“All organizations and citizens,” reads Article 7 of China’s National Intelligence Law, “must support, assist with, and collaborate in national intelligence work, and guard the national intelligence work secrets they are privy to.”

Which means, Mosher noted, that “All Chinese companies, whether they are private or owned by the state, are now part and parcel of the party’s massive overseas espionage campaign.”

Huawei “is a key part of this aggressive effort to spy on the rest of the world,” Mosher wrote.

The company’s smartphones, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, can be used to “maliciously modify or steal information,” as well as “conduct undetected espionage.” Earlier this year the Pentagon banned the devices from all U.S. military bases worldwide.

“Made in China 2025” – the Communist Party’s plan to dominate the cutting-edge technologies of the 21st century – singles out Huawei as the key to achieving global 5G dominance.

“Any network system installed by a company working hand-in-glove with China’s intelligence services raises the danger of not only cyber espionage, but also cyber-enabled technology theft,” Mosher wrote. “And the danger doesn’t stop there. The new superfast 5G networks, which are 100 times faster than 4G, will literally run the world of the future. Everything from smartphones to smart cities, from self-driving vehicles to, yes, even weapons systems, will be under their control.”

In other words, Mosher wrote, “whoever controls the 5G networks will control the world – or at least large parts of it.”

