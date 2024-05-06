Analysis: Burden is on states to root out illegal voters using DMV data

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2024

The Biden White House’s Executive Order 14019 commandeers political appointees in federal agencies and deploys them to register voters at taxpayer expense.

Because of this order “voter disenfranchisement concerns have skyrocketed among election-security groups around the country,” Erin Marie Joyce wrote in a May 6 analysis for The Federalist.

Many states continually refuse to remove ineligible voters from their rolls. Pennsylvania even admitted to “accidentally” registering some 90,000 non-citizens via motor voter automated registrations.

On Team Biden’s watch, 8 to 10 million illegal aliens have entered the U.S. and millions have been offered federal benefits, asylum, or Social Security numbers for work permits.

What are the chances illegal immigrants will flow onto voter rolls ahead of the 2024 election?

“An accountant’s answer might apply: Highly likely; it also depends,” Joyce wrote.

It depends on whether states use the tools already at their disposal via their department of motor vehicles (DMV).

In 1993, the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) was enacted. The so-called “Motor Voter” law expanded voter registration by integrating it with driver license issuance.

“It also created a cascade of non-citizens flowing onto voter rolls,” Joyce noted.

“Many on the left claim it’s illegal for non-citizens to register to vote and to cast ballots, so that’s that. But when millions are opted into registration automatically in at least 44 states — even if they check ‘no’ on the citizenship question — it is up to states to check on their citizenship status.”

Pennsylvania legislators and civic groups are asking the Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of the Biden executive order over its apparent intent to target Democrat-leaning populations with registration materials, pushed by political appointees whose job depends on who is in the White House.

“Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have also been caught handing out registration materials to the flood of migrants they are helping to enter the country illegally,” Joyce noted.

Legacy media may claim (almost always without citation) that non-citizens voting illegally “almost never happens” in the United States.

Virginia’s Department of Elections’ records show otherwise. Recent data from monthly maintenance records show at least 1,481 unique registrations were removed from voter rolls so far this year with the reason code: “Declared Non-Citizen.”

Election officials in Virginia “have confirmed they are now adding a validation check against DMV’s legal presence codes as part of a modernization program the state launched after it exited the controversial Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) in 2023,” Joyce added.

Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) discovered that Virginia had to filter out more than 168,000 ineligible voters from its “unregistered but eligible” (UBE) list, thanks to DMV “legal presence” codes.

PILF’s research “found similar problems in Colorado, which sent registration cards to more than 30,000 foreign nationals from ERIC’s UBE data that comes in from sources such as DMV’s motor voter. ERIC’s refusal to reform this flaw in mailings was one of many reasons at least eight states have left the pact,” Joyce wrote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently announced he would introduce legislation requiring documentation of citizenship to register to vote.

