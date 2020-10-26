Bobulinski releases text messages documenting Joe Biden’s involvement in China deals

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2020

Joe Biden was brought into discussions on his son’s business ventures, text messages released by Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski show.

Biden has long contended that he was never involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas business activity.

The texts from Bobulinski show Hunter Biden talked of the “family brand” when discussing investments. Another partner warned Bobulinski, “don’t mention Joe being involved. It’s only when u are face to face.”

The FBI interviewed Bobulinski on Friday.

The Bobulinski texts, first reported by Fox News, show that Hunter Biden went on a tirade in a June 2017 message to partner James Gilliar with complaints about Bobulinski.

“Explain to me one thing Tony brings to MY table that I so desperately need that I’m willing to sign over my family’s brand and pretty much the rest of my business life,” Hunter Biden says. “Why in gods name would I give this marginal bully the keys my family’s only asset? Why?”

The “only asset” appears to be a reference to the Biden name, or Joe Biden himself.

Bobulinski entered into partnership as CEO of Sinohawk Holdings with Hunter Biden and a Chinese billionaire, Ye Jianming, then chairman of China Energy Co. (CEFC).

Two Republican Senate committee chairmen — Ron Johnson of Wisconsin (Homeland Security) and Chuck Grassley of Iowa (Finance) — issued a Step. 23 report outlining Hunter’s deep financial ties to Ye.

The report detailed million-dollar payments based on committee-acquired Treasury Department suspicious activity reports (SARS).

Bobulinski said the Senate report opened his eyes to the fact Hunter Biden was secretly withdrawing huge sums of money from the partnership.

“I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw,” he said. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China.”

Hunter Biden left his computer at a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop in April 2019. With the computer abandoned, the shop owner acquired it, and became alarmed by its contents. He notified the FBI, which took possession of the device, and the shop owner also provided a hard drive copy to Rudy Giuliani.

One email showed Hunter Biden demanding $10 million annually from Ye for “introductions alone.”

Another was a May 2017 email from Gilliar to Hunter Biden and Bobulinski on a new venture with Ye in which a 10 percent stake would be “held by H for the big guy?”

Bobulinski says the “big guy” is Joe Biden.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s principal business partner, also arranged for a delegation in 2011 of top Chinese business leaders and Communist Party members to visit the Obama White House and meet with the vice president, according to emails reported by Breitbart.

A federal appeals court earlier this month reinstated the criminal conviction of Archer for misusing funds from a $60 million bond sale involving the Oglala Sioux tribe.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media