Col. Douglas Macgregor’s State of the Union: ‘Globalist elites’ can’t be allowed to get rich at expense of Americans

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2024

Col. Douglas Macgregor, a top military adviser in the Trump Administration, offered his “alternative view” to Thursday’s State of the Union address, stressing that the “self-styled ruling class of globalist elites must not be allowed to enrich themselves at the expense of the American people.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists

  , ,

Col. Douglas Macgregor’s State of the Union: ‘Globalist elites’ can’t be allowed to get rich at expense of Americans added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →