CNBC journalist who used provocative body language vs Putin has extensive Deep State ties

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer

The feminist card really isn’t working here. Anyone with eyes could see that CNBC “journalist” Hadley Gamble was deliberately using sex as a weapon during her interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin at an energy panel on Oct. 13.

The notion that the establishment big-box media gal is the victim here just because she happens to be American is a joke that won’t play in this country anymore. That game ended with the Deep State coup that artificially installed Joe Biden in the White House this year.

In fact, Gamble has extensive ties to the very people who led two impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump in four years and have done all they can to stir up tensions with Russia as part of an overall globalist foreign policy agenda that has nothing to do with the best interests of the citizens of this nation.

There is a limitless amount of documentation that could be mined here, but the following should convincingly show that this attractive CNBC journalist is working not to inform the American people but to further an internationalist cabal that has taken hold of the U.S. government today.

Hadley Gamble regularly hosts panel events for the Russia-hating Atlantic Council and the globalist World Economic Forum.

The first 30 seconds here say it all:

And here is flirty Hadley hosting a panel at Davos for the World Economic Forum in 2019:

Fantastic panel this evening in Davos talking trade, tariffs, FDI and what it will take for Mideast businesses to truly scale – looking forward to next time @wef #WEF19 #davosgoals #morewomen #nexttime pic.twitter.com/ECAb47p1OG — Hadley Gamble (@_HadleyGamble) January 22, 2019

Gamble frequently provides a major cable network platform to Deep State think tank wonks. They call this journalism:

What’s next for President Trump? Resignation, impeachment or just millions of dollars in legal fees – I asked @FredKempe CEO of @AtlanticCouncil @CNBCi pic.twitter.com/fObusasSlj — Hadley Gamble (@_HadleyGamble) January 12, 2021

Fred Kempe is a devout Putin basher, even bringing George Soros in as a moral ally in his outrage:

These are the soggy kind of system apparatchiks that Gamble gets paid to prop up on CNBC. Here’s Gamble is in a 2018 hit piece for CNBC on Trump-Russia collusion introducing a Brookings Institution Russia-basher to slam Trump’s alleged coziness with Putin:

Steven Pifer was a cheerleader for the Atlantic Council-fomented coup against Trump:

LTC Vindman, who has honorably served in U.S. military for 20 years, told Congress the truth. It's not his fault that the truth is sordid; its the fault of the tale's authors: @realDonaldTrump & @RudyGiuliani.@MarshaBlackburn should be ashamed of her attack on Vindman. https://t.co/QOEXHJoaYs — Steven Pifer (@steven_pifer) January 23, 2020

In 2014, he co-wrote a savagely anti-Putin letter to then-President Barack Obama along with first Trump impeachment coup star Fiona Hill.

Gamble is also a regular “correspondent” covering the ultra-elitist Munich Security Conference. Doesn’t look too “neutral” or “objective” here, does she?

Great to see @PMaurerICRC and @borgebrende in Munich today, thank you both for the work that you do to make the world a better place @MunSecConf #MSC2018 pic.twitter.com/qYCUBdFCyv — Hadley Gamble (@_HadleyGamble) February 17, 2018

WorldTribune has written about MSC. The top-shelf globalist gathering is said to surpass Davos in the world of the networked elites.

More Gamble in action at CNBC:

Former RINO senator and ex-U.S. permanent representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison appeared on the network with her in 2018 to prop up the obsolete Cold War alliance that now serves only to further a networked internationalist agenda today.

Hutchison flagrantly waved the flag for NATO and anti-Trump Deep State globalism while all along pretending to be loyal to Trump, the president she was ostensibly serving under. Everything she says to Gamble is opposed to Trump’s America First foreign policy aims and she claimed to be saying it in the name of Trump:

For anyone who still had any doubts, Hutchison’s true colors were revealed last November:

Trump’s NATO Ambassador and former GOP Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison broke with Trump on Monday by acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect and referring to his team as the “incoming administration,” making her one of the first Trump appointees to do so. https://t.co/oytVghTZTl — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 30, 2020

In March, Gamble conducted a puff interview with the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the ongoing coronavirus tyranny:

Billionaire Bill Gates says the pandemic should wrap-up by 2022 but should the Biden administration be taking a more proactive approach in the global effort to combat covid19? I asked the CEO of the Gates Foundation @CNBCi @gatesfoundation pic.twitter.com/m9QdYli2Qd — Hadley Gamble (@_HadleyGamble) March 31, 2021

And here she is conducting a panel at the 2019 World Government Summit:

Our Global CMO Esther Lee was joined by @DrOz and @mindygrossman, CEO of @ww_us, for a discussion on the role wellness can play in leading longer, better lives during a panel moderated by @CNBC’s @_HadleyGamble at the #WorldGovernmentSummit in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/IkZkvgRgdg — MetLife (@MetLife) February 12, 2019

CNBC was a “media partner” for the globalist affair.

“Strategic partners” included the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Health Organization, World Bank Group and World Economic Forum.

This is sexy Hadley Gamble’s job at CNBC. The pretty face is the spoonful of sugar to make the globalist poison go down well. That may work fine with certain segments of the American people who consider the likes of Rachel Maddow and Anderson Cooper to be paragons of modern journalism. But it is nothing short of an embarrassment in the real world that exists beyond the progressive establishment bubble that oppresses our nation today.

