‘Chinese immigrant who survived communism’ had a question for anti-gun David Hogg

April 11, 2024

A viral video from a recent town hall in New Hampshire shows a Chinese immigrant and gun owner warning gun control activist David Hogg about the risks of tyrannical governments disarming citizens.

In a video posted Thursday on social media by Turning Point CEO and founder Charlie Kirk, a woman named Lily Tang Williams introduced herself during an open mic portion of an event with Hogg as a “Chinese immigrant who survived communism” and welcomed the young gun control activist to the “Live Free or Die” state of New Hampshire.

“Under Mao, you know, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold communism to them. And 20 million people died, murdered during his ‘Cultural revolution,’” Williams said. “So my question to you, David, is that can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the U.S. in D.C. will never, never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?”

Hogg said he could not.

This is brilliant. David Hogg gets rekt by Chinese Immigrant. Never. Ever. Give up your guns.

