Cash-rich ACLU said recruiting sheriffs in NC

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2018

Flush with cash from disgruntled anti-Trumpers, the ACLU targeted sheriff’s races in North Carolina in 2018 “as a way to thwart immigration enforcement,” a columnist wrote.

With major help from local ad buys from the ACLU, Garry McFadden won the race for sheriff in Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, by defeating incumbent Irwin Carmichael.

“On Day One of his term as sheriff, McFadden dutifully terminated the working agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), vowing that he ‘declined to do ICE’s bidding,’ ” Joe Schaeffer wrote for LibertyNation.com in a Dec. 9 op-ed. “Of course, by this very action, he appeared to be doing the ACLU’s bidding to the letter. Is he the ACLU’s man in the Mecklenburg County sheriff’s department?”

Through its 287(g) program, ICE works with local law enforcement to remove illegal immigrants. McFadden ended Mecklenburg’s participation in the program “in his first act as sheriff,” Schaeffer noted.

The Charlotte Observer reported that more than 15,000 people in Mecklenburg County have entered the deportation process under the program since 2006.

ICE Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher told the Observer that McFadden’s act would have negative consequences for the community.

“In Fiscal Year 2018 the Mecklenburg County 287g program encountered 1,185 criminal aliens; yesterday’s decision to end this law enforcement agreement leaves them to re-offend against the people of Mecklenburg County,” Gallagher said.

McFadden “hasn’t been the only North Carolina sheriff apparently taking ACLU money in return for endangering the citizens of his county,” Schaeffer noted. “New Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has also announced that he is ending his county’s partnership with ICE. Like McFadden, Baker was elected to his post with the help of expensive local ad buys by the ACLU. The group spent $100,000 for a radio ad targeting Baker’s rival, Republican incumbent Donnie Harrison, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.”

Schaeffer continued: “A money-laden ACLU will aim to repeat this successful ‘experiment’ in counties throughout America in an attempt to purchase the local law enforcement departments of this nation and get them to refrain from enforcing immigration law. The process of electing local sheriffs is being poisoned by a financially powerful outsider group eager to see that laws it does not like are not enforced.

“If you want to see what the future of law enforcement in a progressive United States looks like, have a gander at new Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden cutting the cake during a celebration to mark his first official act in office: ceasing cooperation with ICE.”

