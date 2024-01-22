‘Can’t buy me love’: Wall Street comes to terms with the return of Donald J. Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2024

As the Beatles might say, these are “the kind of things” that “money just can’t buy”:

An establishment candidate who can win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Massive and extensive influence operations to diminish Donald Trump’s popularity in the Republican Party.

Indeed, Wall Street has been mugged by hard realities in the early going of the 2024 presidential election campaign.

“A lot of people on Wall Street have been living in this pipe dream of Trump not getting the nomination. People were in the first stage of [grief], denial. Now they’re trying to get their heads around the fact that Trump could be the nominee,” CNBC quoted an executive at a private equity firm as saying.

Now fully aware that money “can’t buy me love,” the Wall Street people are now refraining from speaking out against the former president, and in some cases will consider supporting him in a rematch with Joe Biden.

After Ron DeSantis pulled out of the race following a 30-point loss to Trump in Iowa last week, several of the Florida governor’s Wall Street supporters received calls from Trump allies to recruit them to Trump’s team, CNBC cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Many of those DeSantis backers are seriously considering whether, or have already decided, to help raise money for Trump over Biden, the people said.

Others are sitting on the sidelines and refuse to fund anti-Trump efforts that would effectively support Biden, others told CNBC.

An outside effort “will not work against Trump,” one of DeSantis’s Wall Street fundraisers said.

As for Nikki Haley, the last remaining candidate in the GOP primary, Wall Street is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Haley has a fundraiser scheduled in New York after the New Hampshire primary that is scheduled to be co-hosted by many in the finance sector, CNBC report. But some who are set to attend the event “are already warning they could limit their support for her if she struggles against Trump in the Granite State.”

Longtime investor Ken Langone is set to co-host the Jan. 30 Haley fundraiser in the Big Apple, according to an invite reviewed by CNBC. He told the Financial Times that he was prepared to give Haley “a nice sum of money” but may wait until after the New Hampshire primary to make the move.

“If she doesn’t get traction in New Hampshire, you don’t throw money down a rat hole,” Langone said.

