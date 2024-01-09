Biologist to Tucker Carlson: Data suggest 17 million have died from Covid injections

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2024

The global death toll from the Covid injections is about 17 million, biologist Dr. Bret Weinstein said, citing a September 2023 study titled “COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere.”

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Weinstein, a former distinguished professor of evolutionary biology at Evergreen State College, said the study which found one death for every 800 Covid shots was “game changer” type stuff.

While raising the alarm about the power grab of the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO), Weinstein left Carlson stunned when he stated how many people have died from Covid mRNA injections.

“So I’m not a math genius, but one in eight hundred shots times billions is a lot of people … 17 million deaths from the Covid vaccine? Just for perspective: I mean, that’s like the death toll of a global war,” Carlson noted.

“Yes, absolutely,” Weinstein said. “This is a great tragedy of history.”

Weinstein also warned Carlson that the WHO is preparing “troubling” new health emergency measures that critics say would have a devastating effect on national sovereignty and free speech.

Weinstein explained how the WHO was taken by surprise by a “small group of dissidents” were who able to “bend the narrative” surrounding the Covid pandemic and injections.

To combat this wrongthink, the WHO is drafting “pandemic preparedness plan modifications” in response to prevent similar pushback when “the next pandemic” arises.

“The fact that that small number of dissidents was able to bend the narrative was able to bring people’s awareness to the massive levels of harmful and effectiveness of the shots is, in some ways, the most surprising element of the story,” Weinstein stated.

“And I think it truly surprised Pharma and its partners in social media and government — and government-run organizations — I think they thought that they own enough of the media that they could sell us any narrative they wish. And I think surprising as it is, they didn’t really understand that podcasts could possibly be a countervailing force of significance.”

Weinstein added that the WHO is “looking for a rematch” with humanity.

“What I believe is going on is the World Health Organization is now revising the structures that allowed the dissidents to upend the narrative,” he said.

“And they are looking for a rematch, I think.”

“What they want are the measures that would have allowed them to silence the podcasters to mandate various things internationally in a way that would prevent the emergence of a control group that would allow us to see harms clearly,” he added.

🚨 “17 million deaths from the COVID vax?” Bret Weinstein tells Tucker Carlson: “I saw a credible estimate of something like 17 million deaths globally.” pic.twitter.com/US4Ejypb1f — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) January 6, 2024

