Biden’s border: Bodies of child migrants found in Rio Grande

March 15, 2022

Joe Biden’s open borders policies have enticed more than 2 million migrants to cross the southern border since January 2021.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, Border Patrol agents apprehended 802,638 migrants along the nine southwest border sectors.

In recent days, the bodies of two children believed to have died during illegal border crossings were found in the Rio Grande by U.S. and Mexican authorities, NewsWars.com reported.

The National Migration Institute (INM) said the children were found floating in the border river near Ciudad Acuña, which lies across from Del Rio, Texas.

On Thursday, Border Patrol agents informed Mexican authorities after discovering the body of a young girl whose clothing matched that of a child who had gone missing the previous week.

“The first is that of a girl of Nicaraguan nationality who on March 4 was reported missing in the tributary, which is why a search task was carried out by Grupo Beta in collaboration with state agencies, without finding her,” the INM said in a statement.

In the second case, firefighters from Ciudad Acuña located the body of a young boy for whom they had been searching.

“The child and his mother were swept away in a current during a recent family crossing. Only the father survived,” the report said. “The woman is still missing, according to the most recent available updates.”

At least 650 people (likely much higher) died attempting to cross Biden’s open borders in 2021, more than any other year since The International Organization for Migration began documenting deaths in 2014.

The International Organization for Migration has noted that “all (migrant death) figures remain undercounts.”

