Biden acts early to prevent Trump from firing ‘non partisan civil servants’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2024

In the movie “Independence Day”, American pilots found out the hard way that not only did the massive mothership of the alien invasion have shield technology but so did each of the fleet of small fighter ships.

Such immunity appears to be part of the DNA of the D.C. Swamp where dominant power brokers have time and again been shielded from accountability for their actions. But now they are confronted with the terrifying prospect of the second coming of Donald J. Trump.

Trump, like tens of millions of MAGA supporters, are clear that the un-elected bureaucracy and its marriage of convenience with the Washington, DC press corps is the 2024 equivalent of the British crown of 1776 in the threat it poses to God-given liberties.

The Biden Administration announced on Thursday it was implementing a rule aimed at making it harder to fire federal employees. Does that mean those running this White House think their man might lose?

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) insists that the newly shielded feds are “non-partisan career civil servants” and the rule prevents them from being reclassified as political appointees.

Critics saw it as a transparent and preemptive measure to stop Trump from gutting the federal workforce if he wins in November. They also rolled their eyes at the notion of “non-partisanship” as many a poll, book, and study indicate that most federal workers favor Democrats and many even lean toward Marxism.

Joe Biden’s handlers sent the 81-year-old out to deliver the following statement:

“Today, my Administration is announcing protections for 2.2 million career civil servants from political interference, to guarantee that they can carry out their responsibilities in the best interest of the American people. This rule is a step toward combating corruption and partisan interference to ensure civil servants are able to focus on the most important task at hand: delivering for the American people.”

Translation, as critics might suggest: Team Biden is dedicated to “reinforcing corruption and partisan interference” in the D.C. Swamp.

Honor their memory: The ‘shot heard round the world’

If Trump wins another term, his administration could direct the OPM to draft new rules. But the process takes months and requires detailed explanation on why new regulations would be improvements — potentially allowing for legal challenges to be brought by opponents.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, slammed the new rule, arguing it insulates federal workers from accountability:

“OPM’s final rule is yet another example of the Biden Administration’s efforts to insulate the federal workforce from accountability,” Comer said in a statement. “The federal workforce exists to serve the American people, yet many Americans have a deep and growing distrust of the federal bureaucracy. The Biden Administration’s rule will further undermine Americans’ confidence in their government since it allows poor performing federal workers and those who attempt to thwart the policies of a duly elected President to remain entrenched in the federal bureaucracy. We need more accountability for the unelected federal bureaucracy, not less.”

Comer said with this rule, “the Biden Administration believes it is more important to protect the federal bureaucracy, rather than taking steps to increase the American people’s confidence in it. The House Oversight Committee will continue to conduct rigorous oversight of the federal workforce and will examine legislative solutions to make the unelected, unaccountable federal workforce more accountable to the American people.”

