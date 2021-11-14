Bannon: Americans are taking back ‘all the elections’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2021

Former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon told his viewers on War Room on Friday that the Republican Party “is taking over all the elections.”

Hailing victories across the nation in this month’s off-year elections, Bannon said: “We’re taking action and that action is we’re taking over school boards, we’re taking over the Republican Party through the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections.”

Bannon noted that Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin was able to win because Democrats were prevented from stealing the contest.

“Suck on this. Ninety-five percent of the billets in Virginia were occupied of election officials and poll watchers, and that is a principal reason that we secured the election of Youngkin,” Bannon said.

He added: “They’re there to have a free and fair count. And we’re going to continue that. And we’re gonna get to the bottom of three November and we’re going to decertify the electors, ok? And you’re going to have a constitutional crisis. But you know what? We’re a big and tough country, and we can handle that. We’ll be able to handle that. We’ll get through that.”

Bannon was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on Nov. 12, the first such action by the DOJ in decades, Tucker Carlson noted on his Fox News show the same day. Former President Donald Trump issued the following statement today:

This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also. If they would be so tough with China, Russia, and the world, who no longer respects us, maybe our Country would not be failing at a level at which we have never seen before. We never talk about making our Country great, and it is now heading in an unthinkable direction with the Afghanistan withdrawal, open Borders, Inflation, Woke everything, and so much more. The USA is a radicalized mess!

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief