AZ gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake: Media ‘is doing a huge disservice to this country’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2022

Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for governor in Arizona in 2022, said Big Media “is doing a huge disservice to this country” by refusing to report on 2020 election irregularities.

In a video interview posted to social media, Lake said Big Media “has never reported our forensic audit fairly,” and are not reporting “what’s happening in Georgia … ballot traffickers who are being paid to drop off ballots.”

Lake said that while she believes the American public is not now “getting the full story, eventually I think they will.”

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lake, saying she “will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!)”

“Few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari,” Trump said.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot run for the office again this year.

WATCH: The Media just won’t learn their lesson. They continue to try and stump me, but I know their game better than they do. I did an interview with @ABC… will they include this portion of it in their piece? Why won’t they just do their job and report the truth? pic.twitter.com/KnDC2jHXVB — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) February 3, 2022

