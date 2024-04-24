Author: United Nations in 2024 will make biggest global power grab ever

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2024

This September, the United Nations will hold what it is calling “The Summit of the Future”.

The goal?

“They want control of every aspect of your life,” Alex Newman, author of “Deep State” and the new best-selling book “Indoctrinating Our Children to Death”, noted during an April 21 interview on Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com.

Newman said that much more attention should be focused on the UN summit than has been to this point.

“They are telling us they are going to bring out radical drastic reforms in the structure of the UN… and the power of the UN,” Newman wrote. “Think of it as the biggest power grab ever at the global level.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “has put out briefs where he is calling for the UN to be the one world global dictatorship with him at the helm,” Newman added. “In emergencies, the UN would have all power and have all power to oversee emergency response.”

The UN insists that the crisis “could be a climate crisis, an economic crisis, environmental crisis, pandemic crisis, black swan crisis or maybe something from outer space,” Newman wrote. “So, basically, anything could be a crisis, and when the Secretary General declares a crisis, all power and authority would go to the UN. This is like a blank check on the wealth and liberty of every person on the planet, and this is coming soon. It is imminent. This is coming in September at the UN, and it is a power grab of historic proportions.”

Newman said the UN knows “their time is short, and they are going for the big enchilada here. This is really a summit for a tyrannical future…They want control of every aspect of your life.”

If you think the Deep State’s “depopulation” program is some sort of conspiracy theory or myth, think again. Newman says:

“One of the interesting things about going to the UN conferences is they are totally open and totally transparent about the fact that they think there are way too many of us on this planet. We are taking up their space and consuming their resources. They say this openly. They say there are way too many people having way too many babies, and we have to drastically cut back on the number of people on the planet. They have a whole agency dedicated to this called the UN Population Fund.”

A sure fire way to kill a lot of people in a short amount of time is war. Newman says:

“They have understood, the globalists, the Deep State, the evil doers and the sick cabal, have understood for a very long time that war was the best mechanism for bringing about their totalitarian one world government. This is not speculation on my part. This is what they say. Their game plan is war, famine, energy crisis and economic crisis. These are all tools and catalysts for accelerating this agenda.”

Whether World War III involves Iran and Israel, or China and Taiwan, or Ukraine and Russia, Newman added, “it really does not matter, they want millions and millions of people dead so people will give up their attachment to the nation state, self-government and individual liberty and give up anything, money or freedom, anything to make it stop.”

But all hope is not lost.

Newman points out what state and local governments can do and are doing to resist UN total control. “We are at war, and everyone needs to put on the full armor of God.”

The full interview:

