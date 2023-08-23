Arrest of Trump attorneys marks culmination of ‘lawfare’ offensive

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2023

Will any attorney ever again challenge a Democrat’s elections?

The nationwide “lawfare” blitz against attorney supporting former President Donald J Trump bore fruit as Rudy Giuliani surrendered in Atlanta, Georgia on Aug. 23 and had to post bond. Another lawyer who assisted in President Donald Trump’s contesting of the 2020 election, John Eastman, surrendered on Tuesday. Fulton County even sent out a mug shot of Eastman after his arrest.

Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday.

In a tweet of Dec. 12, 2022, President Trump predicted that if Joe Biden entered the White House, he and his son Hunter would avoid prosecution with the unleashing of a “new group of partisan killers.”

Giuliani was released pending trial on $150,000 bond, of which he had to post 10%, and placed under similar restrictions which include prohibitions against intimidating co-defendants or witnesses, and against communicating with co-defendants other than through their lawyers, regime media outlet USA Today gleefully reported. Giuliani must check in with pretrial services every 30 days.

“They’re destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer,” Giuliani said. “It’s not accidental that they’ve indicted all his (Trump’s) lawyers. I’ve never heard of that before in America.”

Media accounts since the 2016 election of Donald J. Trump rarely mention Giuliani’s record as a U.S. Attorney for New York’s Southern District (1983-89) and the legendary law and order mayor of New York City (1994-2001).

“I’m the same Rudy Giuliani who took down the mafia, made New York City the safest city in America, reduced crime more than any mayor in the history of any city anywhere, and I’m fighting for justice.”

According to Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s indictment, Giuliani was charged with making false claims of election fraud in three meetings with Georgia lawmakers during December 2020, including falsely claiming that mail-in ballots were incorrectly counted, that election workers were stealing votes and that felons and dead voters cast ballots.

Eastman, who is charged with orchestrating the so-called fake electors scheme, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

A defiant Eastman told reporters at the scene that he “absolutely” continues to believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. “No question. No question about it,” he added.

Related: Dark money group tied to Soros, CCP targets lawyers who backed Trump, March 10, 2022

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman facing charges over a voting system breach in Georgia’s Coffee County in early 2021, was the first of the 19 defendants to surrender. His mug shot was also released by Fulton County.

Along with Trump, the following 16 defendants have yet to surrender: Robert Cheeley, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, Harrison Floyd, Rudy Giuliani, Misty Hampton, Trevian Kutti, Cathy Latham, Stephen Lee, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, Michael Roman, David Shafer, Ray Smith, and Shawn Still.

Willis told an attorney for Meadows that she won’t grant any “extensions” to her Friday noon deadline for voluntary surrenders.

“I am not granting any extensions,” Willis wrote in an email to John S. Moran, according to a court filing. “Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction.”

Trump spokeswoman LizHarrington noted: “Just a reminder the same people who questioned the results of an election for FOUR STRAIGHT YEARS now want you thrown in jail for pointing out an election was stolen.”

IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish