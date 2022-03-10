Dark money group tied to Soros, CCP targets lawyers who backed Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2022

A leftist dark money group tied to top Democrats and George Soros is attempting to disbar some 100 lawyers who worked on President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lawsuits, reports say.

The group, known as The 65 Project, began filing complaints against the lawyers this week and plans to air ads in battleground states.

The group of leftists hope “to deter” conservative-leaning legal talent “from signing on to any future GOP efforts to overturn elections” including the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election, Axios reported on March 7.

David Brock, a beneficiary of George Soros funding and a longtime Clinton operative who founded Media Matters for America and the super PAC American Bridge 21st Century, is advising the 65 Project, which takes its name from a count of lawsuits that sought to invalidate the 2020 election results.

Paul Davis of Texas, one of the lawyers targeted by the 65 Project, told Axios: “This move is nothing more than a desperate attempt by leftist hacks and mercenaries … to neutralize anyone on the right with the ability to stand in the way of the Left’s efforts to hide malfeasance in the 2020 elections and to clear the path for a repeat of similar malfeasance in the 2022 midterms.”

Former South Dakota Democrat Sen. Tom Daschle is also on the 65 Project’s advisory board.

The National Pulse revealed in a March 8 report that Daschle took a trip to China sponsored by the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a state-sponsored propaganda effort that seeks to “influence foreign governments and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies,” according to the U.S. government.

The National Pulse noted that CUSEF functions as part China’s “United Front,” which the federal government identifies as Beijing’s covert operation “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party.” The U.S. State Department also compares the United Front to the Chinese regime’s “magic weapon” to advance its preferred policies by infiltrating American politics, media, and academia.

“The unearthed link between the 65 Project Advisory Board member and the Chinese Communist Party, which sought a victory for Joe Biden in 2020, raises questions about the group’s motivations to fight for election integrity,” Natalie Winters wrote for The National Pulse.

The 65 Project said it plans to spend about $2.5 million in its first year and will operate through an existing nonprofit called Law Works.

“I think the littler fish are probably more vulnerable to what we’re doing,” Brock said. “You’re threatening their livelihood. And, you know, they’ve got reputations in their local communities,” Brock told Axios.

Cleta Mitchell, who resigned from Foley & Lardner as she assisted the Trump campaign’s post-election legal efforts, characterized The 65 Project’s effort as hypocritical: “I’m betting Marc Elias isn’t on the list. Ok for Dem lawyers to file election challenges. Of course.”

Attorney Lin Wood wrote in a Telegram post:

A few days ago, I was informed by the State Bar of Arizona that it is re-opening an investigation of me with respect to the Sidney Powell 2020 election lawsuit. What did I do??? I entered an appearance at Sidney’s request a few days after she drafted and filed the lawsuit. That’s it. I had nothing to do with the drafting and filing of the complaint or any of the pleadings she filed. Sidney has affirmed the truth of my statement in a bar filing. … Then Sidney filed an appeal and listed my name on the appeal without my knowledge or consent. She thereafter dismissed the appeal. What did I do wrong? NOTHING. Why is the “investigation” being reopened? LAWFARE. A few days ago, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals requested that I provided the Clerk with all Bar complaints filed against me and any civil case against me alleging fraud in order to consider the renewal of my admission to practice before that Court. First time I recall such a request in the 45 years during which I have been a member of the 11th Circuit Bar. I see the handwriting on the wall. Do you? There are no coincidences. What is going on??? LAWFARE. Where are lawyers with courage to stand with me to fight this bar association tyranny? No where to be found. But they do not understand. Today it is me. In time, it will be them.

