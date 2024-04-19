Are they paranoid, or are MAGA Americans really out to get Democrats and the J6 committee?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2024

Democrats on the so-called Select Committee which investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 protest say they are worried they might be arrested if Donald Trump is returned to the White House.

In an interview with CBS New, the Democrats pointed to a March 18 Trump post on Truth Social that said former Rep. Liz Cheney “should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!”

Of course candidate Trump said the same thing about Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign, but he gave her a pass after his unexpected win.

That was then, this is now.

Hillary’s complicity and that of the Democrat-weoponized U.S. Intelligence Community in the Russia hoax, the Biden laptop coverup, and the post-Jan. 6 crackdown on Christian conservatives of all stripes and races has come to light, and there has been no let up in such ruling class tyranny through two administrations.

Are there options for freedom-loving Americans, or is their only recourse to submit like Winston Smith in George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four?”

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who has fundraised off all Democrat investigations and impeachments of Trump, told CBS: “My wife and I have had conversations about what life would look like if the worst happened… . You can’t avoid the conversations about ‘What if?’ And I have to think about my own personal safety.”

California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren said she believes Trump intends to do what he said in the Truth Social post.

The quote of the day, however, came not from a committee member, but someone who testified before the committee.

Former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, a J6 committee witness who was subsequently hired by CNN as a law enforcement analyst, told CBS News of Trump: “He’s going to weaponize the Department of Justice…and use it to go after people like myself… . He’s telling us exactly what he plans on doing.”

A Trump spokeswoman told CBS News in a statement that the Democrats’ “entire narrative is a lie” but did not fully exonerate them:

“Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney, and the Corrupt Democrats on the sham January 6th Committee have lied to the American public for years, denied key witnesses from testifying to the truth, and covered up evidence that proved President Trump, nor any of his supporters, ever engaged in an alleged ‘insurrection.’ Their entire narrative is a lie and Americas know that Joe Biden is the true threat to democracy.”

