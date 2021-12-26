‘American gulag’: Jan. 6 political prisoners honored on Christmas Day

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2021

The following was posted on Telegram by The Prisoner’s Record on Dec. 25.

Merry Christmas to all J6 Hostages of the U.S. Government, and their families. You are loved and honored for your courage and sacrifice! We are in the fight with you until the Hostages are freed!

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.]

[U.S. media and most elected officials have been silent about the plight of unarmed Americans imprisoned without bail for exercising their First Amendment freedoms on Jan. 6, 2021. The First Amendment states:

The Prisoner’s Record listed the following:

Joseph Hutchinson

Matthew Council

Jessica Watkins

Aaron James

Jonah Westbury

Isaac Westbury

Robert Westbury

Chris and Cynthia Price

Ron Mele

Joseph Hackett

Sgt. Kenneth Harrelson

Scott Fairlamb

Couy Griffin

Derek Kinnison

Erik Warne

Felipe Martinez

Paul Johnson

Jake Angeli (Jacob Anthony Chansley)

Kyle Young

Christopher Worrell

Jack (Wade) Whitton

Michael Foy

Robert Bashlor (Gieswein)

James McGrew

Guy Reffitt

Joseph Lino Padilla

Douglas Jensen

Peter Stager

Julian Khater

Ryan Nichols

George Tanios

Shane Jenkins

Daniel Goodwyn

Paul Hodgkins

Dominic Pezzola

Tim Hale

Jennifer Heinl

Jon Mott

Traci Sunstrum

David Judd

Luke Coffee

William Isaacs

Steve Quick

Mike Quick

Zac Martin

Joe Biggs

Victoria White

Daniel Warmus

Kyle Fitzsimons

Karl Dresch

Isaac Yoder

Shawn Witzemann

Thomas Sibick

Richard Barnett

Felicia Konold

Cory Konold

Charles Donohoe

Rasha Abualragheb

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas

Kevin Tuck

Enrique Tarrio

Jonathan Gennaro Mellis

Andrew C. Taake

Justin Stoll

Albuquerque Head

Kristina Malimon

Christopher Joseph Quaglin

Thomas Ballard

Jeff McKellops

Chris Alberts

Timothy Hart

Lonnie Coffman

Steve Rosatti

Alex Harkrider

Brian Mock

Robert Morss

Kash Kelly

Sara Carpenter

Jenna Ryan

Jacob Lang

Jeffrey Brown

Gina Bisignano

Ronald McAbee

Sandy Weyer

Rosemary Westbury

Lisa Eisenhart

Eric Munchel

Ethan Nordean

Pauline Bauer

