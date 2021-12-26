‘American gulag’: Jan. 6 political prisoners honored on Christmas Day

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2021
The following was posted on Telegram by The Prisoner’s Record on Dec. 25.
Merry Christmas to all J6 Hostages of the U.S. Government, and their families. You are loved and honored for your courage and sacrifice! We are in the fight with you until the Hostages are freed![U.S. media and most elected officials have been silent about the plight of unarmed Americans imprisoned without bail for exercising their First Amendment freedoms on Jan. 6, 2021. The First Amendment states:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.]
The Prisoner’s Record listed the following:
Joseph Hutchinson
Matthew Council
Jessica Watkins
Jonah Westbury
Isaac Westbury
Robert Westbury
Chris and Cynthia Price
Ron Mele
Joseph Hackett
Sgt. Kenneth Harrelson
Scott Fairlamb
Couy Griffin
Derek Kinnison
Erik Warne
Felipe Martinez
Paul Johnson
Jake Angeli (Jacob Anthony Chansley)
Kyle Young
Christopher Worrell
Jack (Wade) Whitton
Michael Foy
Robert Bashlor (Gieswein)
James McGrew
Guy Reffitt
Joseph Lino Padilla
Douglas Jensen
Peter Stager
Julian Khater
Ryan Nichols
George Tanios
Shane Jenkins
Daniel Goodwyn
Paul Hodgkins
Dominic Pezzola
Tim Hale
Jennifer Heinl
Jon Mott
Traci Sunstrum
David Judd
Luke Coffee
William Isaacs
Steve Quick
Mike Quick
Zac Martin
Joe Biggs
Victoria White
Daniel Warmus
Kyle Fitzsimons
Karl Dresch
Isaac Yoder
Shawn Witzemann
Thomas Sibick
Richard Barnett
Felicia Konold
Cory Konold
Charles Donohoe
Rasha Abualragheb
Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas
Kevin Tuck
Enrique Tarrio
Jonathan Gennaro Mellis
Andrew C. Taake
Justin Stoll
Albuquerque Head
Kristina Malimon
Christopher Joseph Quaglin
Thomas Ballard
Jeff McKellops
Chris Alberts
Timothy Hart
Lonnie Coffman
Steve Rosatti
Alex Harkrider
Brian Mock
Robert Morss
Kash Kelly
Sara Carpenter
Jenna Ryan
Jacob Lang
Jeffrey Brown
Gina Bisignano
Ronald McAbee
Sandy Weyer
Rosemary Westbury
Lisa Eisenhart
Eric Munchel
Ethan Nordean
Pauline Bauer
