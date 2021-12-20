Dec. 15-19 in the ‘American Gulag’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2021

Jan. 6 detainee Guy Reffitt has been in solitary confinement since January. It has been nearly a year since he has seen his family.

In a Telegram post from his wife that was posted by ThePrisonersRecord, Reffitt speaks out on behalf of all “hostages of Biden. The repercussions from the prison officials are expected to be severe, ThePrisonersRecord warned. The post follows:

Guy Reffitt, Hostage #376782 in DC-CTF

On December 15, 2021 at approximately 8:15am Lt. Crystal Lancaster came through C2B banging on doors, opening them and taking postmarked mail from the windows. These items have been there for several months. They are decorative only and mostly are flags. The policy states the windows cannot be covered yet they are not covered.

Later that afternoon while some of us went outside for recreation, the ones who went out had their cells ransacked. At the end of her shift again Lancaster arrived and started causing problems in the pod. She again stole items from the windows.

December 16, 2021 the guards came through and was banging on the windows. They haven’t been doing this previously. They started shutting the cell doors when we step out. They haven’t been doing this action previously either. When we step out and they close the doors, we don’t have a place to relieve ourselves until we can get a guard to open the door again. We have been locked up for a very long time and have a very low ability of continence. When the US Marshal Service was here, they saw the actions the guards were taking and the emotional and physical distress it caused. The first page of the Inmate Handbook clearly states under Inmate Rights and (2) Freedom from PERSONAL ABUSE, corporal punishment, personal injury, or property damage. Stealing property from windows and causing physical abuse by not letting us relieve ourselves, causing emotional distress by invoking such arbitrary rules without provocation is a collective of violations.

December 17, 2021 at approximately 8:30am the guards started doing something they haven’t done for a few months. They opened the draw that contains the cuffs and chains. They used to do this every morning to activate the Pavlovian response. On this day they began doing it again. It has occurred every morning since the 17th. They only pull them out and set them on the desk followed by placing them back in the drawer. Gulags… The day progressed as if it nothing had happened recently.

December 18, 2021 LOCKDOWN Complete total lockdown. No exiting cells for any reason. 24 hours of solitary confinement.

December 19, 2021 Approximately 8:35am I spoke to the guard and he told me that the lockdown would again persist. Approximately 9:05am he opened the bottom tier doors for recreation. Approximately 10:00am they told us to get back in our cells without warning. Some phone calls got made but not everyone had the opportunity as we had no idea the Gulags intended to lock us back down. Now we are being told we are back to a 23/1 lockdown. Lots of people didn’t get a phone call and some of us didn’t get to shower. Solitary Confinement for being American.

This started around the time Warden Kathleen Jo Landerkin and her vial tweets went viral and her minions now have Carte Blanche to attack Patriots.

Guy Reffitt

“F–k everyone who supports Trump,” was one of the vile social media posts made by Landerkin, the current Correctional Training Facility (CTF) Deputy Warden at the Department of Corrections in the District of Columbia, who assists in overseeing day to day operations, inmate transportation, and case management.

“Though she holds a position of power over January 6 inmates, Landerkin continued to spout anti-Trump and anti-Republican rhetoric on her Twitter until she deleted her account earlier today,” National File reported.

Alex Brusewitz, the CEO of XStrategies, conducted an advanced search of Landerkin’s Twitter posts by typing “Trump” and dozens of anti-Trump tweets came up such as “The Trump family is a crime family and the GOP in [sic] complicit,” and “Trump is doing more damage to this country then [sic] foreign terrorists ever have.”]

