American Gulag, Part II: Paul Johnson

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2021

In April, FBI agents stormed the Virginia home of Paul Johnson and arrested him in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

Prosecutors have charged Johnson with inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice and Congress; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The following is a Telegram post by Prof. David K Clements, New Mexico State University:

The family that I want to spotlight today is the Johnson family.

Paul Johnson was a peaceful protestor January 6th.

The Johnson home was raided before dawn on April 13th.

I have reviewed cell phone footage provided by his wife. I am not at liberty to share the videos with you yet.

Dozens of armed agents in tactical gear pointed guns at their 7, 8, and 14 year old children.

Their children were forced outside, half-clothed in 42 degree weather.

The FBI raided their home for over 4 hours.

The FBI refused the Johnson family a lawyer until they agreed to provide an interview first.

The FBI would only show the Johnsons their warrant AFTER they conducted their raid.

These actions are blatantly illegal. When I receive permission, I will show you these videos.

Heartsick for this family.

(Clements said those who wish to support the Johnsons can go to the website highlighted here.)

