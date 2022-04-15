After months of media coverage, border agents completely cleared of ‘whipping’ migrants

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2022

U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback, who were accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants and convicted in the court of public opinion by leftist media and Democrat politicians, including Joe Biden, have been cleared by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

After playing a clip of DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas vowing in September 2021 to get the investigation wrapped up in days, Fox News anchor Bret Baier stated on Thursday: “We are just getting to the back end of this investigation where the guys are not being punished… and remember how much coverage was given to that moment.”

Analyst Brit Hume responded “Right and you know at first it looked bad. And the explanation was available within a matter of 24 or 48 hours. It didn’t stop” Biden “from coming out and saying these border agents were going to pay.”

After images and video emerged of border agents on horseback attempting to stop Haitian migrants from entering the country, Democrats falsely claimed that the agents were using whips to beat the migrants.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer decried “images of inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants by Border Patrol — including the use of whips.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned what she described as “the inappropriate use of what appear to be whips by Border Patrol officers on horseback to intimidate migrants.”

Border agents involved in the incident were suspended, while their colleagues were forced to undergo woke re-education training.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: “I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate.”

In reality, DHS determined that the Border Agents’ actions were both acceptable and appropriate.

Hume noted on Thursday that Biden “has been notably silent on this since and now we know probably was inevitable that they have been cleared of doing anything wrong there. They were using their reigns to deal with the horses.”

“This is another example of the administration on the border and border issues. They slow-walk these issues because I think in the end they believe that their constituents in the Democratic Party want these migrants to come and come by the hundreds of thousands,” Hume concluded.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership