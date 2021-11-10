Aaron Rodgers gives the rest of the story: His side

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2021

As the woke mob comes for what remains of his reputation, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he isn’t some “anti-vaxx flat earther” as leftists in politics, media, and the sports world are contending, but a “critical thinker” who believes in “bodily autonomy.”

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers tested positive for Covid last Wednesday, forcing him to miss the Packers’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Chiefs won, 13-7.

Asked in August if he had been vaccinated, Rodgers said that he had been “immunized.”

The woke mob has a narrative to stick to and does not stray from that narrative. So, the mob insisted that Rodgers had verified his status as vaccinated, which he didn’t. Assorted loons quickly called out Rodgers as being dishonest. Terry Bradshaw said the Packers QB had “lied to everyone” about his vaccination status.

Rodgers said on the “Pat McAfee Show”: “First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant … And at the time, my plan was to say that I had been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth.”

“Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Rodgers said. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Rodgers said that he learned that he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines and that he was not comfortable taking the Johnson & Johnson jab due to reports of adverse reactions.

Rodgers added that he does not believe that he should have to wear a mask in a room of fully vaccinated individuals.

“Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re based purely in trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask – makes no sense to me,” Rodgers said. “If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus that I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything I could give you?”

“I have followed every single protocol to a T – minus that one I just mentioned which makes absolutely no sense to me.”

Aaron Rodgers just went off on NFL media over their covid obsession and their attacks on him over being unvaccinated. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/YXvWATWVaj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief