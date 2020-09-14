A closer look at Black Lives Matter ideology endorsed by corporate America

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2020

According to its website: “Black Lives Matter is an ideological and political intervention in a world where Black lives are systematically and intentionally targeted for demise.”

A closer look at the radical organization shows a group led by trained Marxists who seek to abolish capitalism and institute a leftist ideology that would completely upend American economic and social life, according to a report on public statements by the BLM leadership.

“BLM’s principal founders have sought guidance from Karl Marx, Mao Zedong and Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro,” the report by Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough said.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Opal Tometi and Alicia Garza started the BLM movement after a Florida jury acquitted George Zimmerman of murder in the shooting of Trayvon Martin.

There is an embrace by BLM leaders of 19th century communism founder Karl Marx and his anti-capitalist views.

“Black lives can’t matter under capitalism,” Garza told SF Weekly in 2015. “They’re like oil and water.”

Eliminating police brutality is a mere smokescreen for what BLM’s leaders truly aspire to.

A BLM Los Angeles website lists 10 “teams” whose aims include bringing down President Donald Trump (“Sacred Resistance”) and inserting BLM ideology into public education (“Youth Vanguard”).

“The Sacred Resistance Team was built following the installation of the 45th President of the United States in 2017, recognizing that the toppling of the White-supremacist patriarchal-heteronormative-capitalism that he embodied requires significant Spiritual work,” a BLM website says.

The leader of BLM in Greater New York talks of pending violence: “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,” Hawk Newsome said on Fox News.

BLM’s Philadelphia leader “wants the police department gone and prisons emptied in five years,” Scarborough noted.

The riots following the police involved shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, shot BLM to new prominence.

“Six years later, the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody has mobilized BLM into a truly national movement,” Scarborough wrote. “The liberal media and the Democratic Party offer little, if any, criticism of the weeks of violent protests that followed.”

Tometi is an open fan of the socialist Maduro, whose policies have plunged Venezuela into rampant poverty, unemployment, food shortages and a huge spike in homicides.

Tometi honored Maduro when he visited Harlem in 2015 during a United Nations conference. That December, she visited Venezuela and tweeted, “Currently in Venezuela. Such a relief to be in a place where there is intelligent political discourse.”

Cullors, whose active Twitter page encourages the unrest in Portland, has been open about her admiration of Marxism.

“We actually do have an ideological frame,” she said on The Real News Network. “Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on sort of ideological theories.”

In her memoir, “When They Call You a Terrorist,” she says, “I read, I study, adding Mao, Marx and Lenin to my knowledge …”

She adds the names of late writer Audre Lorde, who described herself as “black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet,” and of bell hooks, the pen name of feminist writer Gloria Jean Watkins, a college professor who writes of the “white-supremacist-capitalist patriarchy.”

Cullors’ mentor is Eric Mann, now 77, a leader of the Weathermen terrorist group in the late 1960s.

“I meet and build with Eric Mann, who started the Strategy Center and who takes me under his wing. Eric is older and white and fearlessly anti-racist,” Cullors writes.

On NPR in 2018, Cullors referred to the “psychosis of whiteness”: “The reality is if you live in this country, if you’re born and raised as a white person, you most definitely are racist. And you have to contend with that. And I think Black Lives Matter puts it in people’s face to deal with not only the ways in which they benefit from whiteness and white supremacy but deal with the ways in which Black people actually must be free. And I think that’s actually hard to contend with.”

Scarborough noted: “The fact that the Black Lives Matter movement was founded by two ‘trained Marxists’ would indicate that some type of communism is the group’s future thinking.”

Karl Marx in 1848 co-wrote “The Communist Manifesto” and later the anti-capitalist “Das Kapital.”

His philosophy became Marxism-Leninism, a guide for communist tyranny in the Soviet Union and later in China and other nations. Soviet leader Joseph Stalin killed millions through famine, slave labor and other imprisonment.

Historians Jung Chang and Jon Halliday begin their biography, “Mao: The Unknown Story,” with this sentence: “Mao [Zedong], who for decades held absolute power over the lives of one-quarter of the world’s population, was responsible for well over 70 million deaths in peacetime, more than any other twentieth-century leader.”

Investigative reporter and lecturer James Bovard wrote in USA Today in 2018: “Marxism in practice didn’t work out so well. Communist regimes produced the greatest ideological carnage in human history, killing more than a hundred million people in the last century. While some apologists claim it is unfair to Marx to blame him, the seeds of tyranny were there from the start.”

