8 Republicans who balked at impeaching Mayorkas slammed for ‘allowing invasion’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was derailed on Monday as eight Republicans voted against the resolution to remove the official presiding over Team Biden’s policies that have led to an “invasion” at the U.S. southern border.

The resolution was diverted from a direct vote to the Homeland Security Committee, effectively stalling the impeachment process.

The eight Republicans are:

Rep. Cliff Bentz of Oregon

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado

Rep. John Duarte of California

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina

Rep. Darrell Issa of California

Rep. Tom McClintock of California

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio

“We all know the facts. We know the numbers, and we know how bad the invasion is at the border,” Greene said. “Every single day, I serve on the Homeland Committee, and we’ve done hearing after hearing after hearing. As we have reported and talked to eyewitnesses and interviewed people, we have found out how bad it is at the border. And yet, we can’t get Republicans to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. This is outrageous.”

Greene added: “I don’t know how we ever win, guys. If we can’t get Republicans to stick together and hold people accountable and impeach someone that needs to be impeached. Mayorkas has expected this coming for so long now. He hired an attorney a long time ago. I guess he’s wasted his money with his attorney because we can’t even vote to move it to be debated on the House floor to hold a vote. So the final total tonight was 209 Democrats to 201.”

The failed vote on impeaching Mayorkas came on the same day as a interim staff report by House Republicans revealed that caring for illegal aliens currently within the United States will cost American taxpayers up to $451 billion per year.

Originally obtained by the New York Post, the 49-page report entitled “The Historic Dollar Costs of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ Open-Border Policies” states: “Every day, millions of American taxpayer dollars are spent on costs directly associated with illegal immigration and the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border sparked by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ policies. Only a small fraction is ever recouped from the taxes paid by illegal aliens, with the rest falling on the shoulders of American citizens and lawful residents.”

House Republicans broke down the expenses into six key sections: health care; law enforcement; education; welfare and other benefits; housing and shelter; and private property and border livelihoods.

“It is morally unacceptable that American taxpayer dollars should be funneled to those who violate our laws and demand expansive, taxpayer-funded benefits like education, health care, housing, and more,” the report said. “Many of these individuals will likely represent a drain on American society for the remainder of their days in the United States, constantly absorbing more benefits from the state than they ever contribute—to say nothing of the fact that they have no lawful basis to remain in the country to begin with.”

8 Republicans just joined Democrats to KILL my Articles of Impeachment against Mayorkas https://t.co/DYCLubvjJH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 14, 2023

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines