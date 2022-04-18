6th bus of illegal immigrants from Texas unloads in D.C.

by WorldTribune Staff, April 18, 2022

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott reported the seizure of nearly 300 million lethal doses of fentanyl and continued to make good on his vow to send illegals immigrants to Washington, D.C.

A sixth bus transporting the illegals from Texas arrived in nation’s capital late Sunday.

The arrival was streamed live on Facebook by WUSA-9 TV and recorded approximately 20 migrants departing the bus.

“By transporting migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border,” Abbott said.

According to the Abbott’s office, “233,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 13,600 criminal arrests — and more than 11,000 felony charges. Over 3,700 weapons and almost $30 million in currency have been seized. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 298 million lethal doses throughout the state.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the first two buses of illegals from Texas arrived in D.C. A press release from Abbott’s office stated the migrants included citizens from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is leading the effort to transport the migrants from federal custody to D.C. Each bus will have the capacity and supplies to transport up to 40 migrants.

The charter buses were dispatched last week to border communities in the Rio Grande Valley and Terrell County and picked up migrants who volunteered to be transported. It was not immediately clear how many more transports were scheduled to arrive in the nation’s capital.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz declared Washington, D.C., a “border town” on Wednesday after Texas dropped off its first migrants on Wednesday morning just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

Washington D.C. is a border town.

https://t.co/rGE2On0WRT — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Abbott signed agreements with two governors of Mexico border states that were intended to to enhance border security.

The past two days have been historic for Texas. I’ve reached agreements with governors from border states in Mexico to reduce cross border immigration & secure the border. Texas has done more in two days to secure the border than Biden has done in the past 15 months. pic.twitter.com/AXuAy8I0f2 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 16, 2022

