2 ex-presidents in same Egyptian courtroom as Mubarak testifies against Morsi

by WorldTribune Staff, December 28, 2018

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak appeared in court on Dec. 26 to testify against his successor, Mohammed Morsi, who is on trial for what prosecutors say is his role in a mass prison break during the 2011 revolution that ended Mubarak’s rule.

Morsi and 27 other Muslim Brotherhood leaders are facing a re-trial on accusations that they orchestrated the prison break in January 2011 with the help of Hamas, Hizbullah and Iran.

Morsi was ousted from power in a 2013 coup led by current Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Sisi.

While declining to answer most questions during his testimony on Dec. 26, the 90-year-old Mubarak did say he received information from then-intelligence chief Omar Sulaiman that 800 militants entered the country on Jan. 29, 2011 using smuggling tunnels along the border with the Gaza Strip and were involved in the prison break as well as violence in Cairo’s Tahrir Square.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 6, 2019.

Mubarak was released from prison in March 2017 after an appeals court acquitted him of charges of killing protesters during the 2011 revolution against his 30-year rule.

In five separate cases, Morsi was sentenced to death and various jail terms totaling 48 years on charges including espionage with Hamas, Hizbullah and Qatar, and insulting the judiciary. He is currently appealing all of the sentences against him. A 2015 death sentence was overturned by Egypt’s top appeals court.

