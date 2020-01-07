‘ZERO problems with the American people’: Iran official posts link listing Trump properties

by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2020

After Iran vowed retaliation for the U.S. drone strike which killed its top military commander, an Iranian official linked to an article which lists President Donald Trump’s properties, including the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida which the president has referred to as the “Southern White House.”

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, linked to a Forbes article listing all of Trump’s properties in New York, his hotels and resorts across America and golf courses in the U.S. and Britain.

Iran has sworn it will avenge the death of Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike ordered by Trump. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was seen weeping over Soleimani’s coffin at a funeral procession in Teheran on Jan. 6.

Related: Iran plan? President Trump had one; Now focus turns to U.S. sleeper cells, January 5, 2020

One Soleimani funeral organizer has called on every Iranian to donate money towards an $80 million bounty on Trump’s head, according to Iranian television.

Speaking to the funeral procession, Soleimani’s daughter Zeinab declared that “families of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for the death of their children.”

“We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous U.S. administrations,” Rouhani’s adviser Ashena tweeted. “Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.”

Along with Mar-a-Lago, where Trump spent the Christmas holidays, the list of properties also includes Trump Tower on New York’s 5th Avenue, hotels in Washington, D.C., Chicago and Las Vegas, a winery in Charlottesville, Virginia and golf courses in Great Britain and Ireland.

“The location of the properties is no secret, and many of them are named after Trump, but the post by a senior Iranian adviser was a clear hint of a possible strike against Trump’s real estate empire,” the Daily Mail noted in an Jan. 6 report.

Ashena has previously spoken of “unseating” Trump, writing in July that “we’ll make sure he stays a one-term president” if he continued to listen to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Ashena claimed that Iran has “unseated an American president in the past. We can do it again.” He was presumably referring to Jimmy Carter and the 1979 Iran hostage crisis.

Esmail Qaani, who has succeeded Soleimani as commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, also swore revenge in an interview with state TV which was aired on Jan. 6.

“God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken,” Qaani said. “We promise to continue down martyr Soleimani’s path as firmly as before with help of God, and in return for his martyrdom we aim to get rid of America from the region.”

Iran also announced it was abandoning its remaining nuclear limits under the 2015 deal.

The Daily Mail report also noted a more bizarre pronouncement from an Iranian. Cleric Shahab Moradi said Iran could not strike back in kind because all of America’s “heroes” were fictional characters.

“Think about it. Are we supposed to take out Spider-Man and SpongeBob?,” Moradi wondered aloud on Iranian TV.

Nonetheless, American forces are braced for a real-life retaliation and the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State (ISIS) said in a statement on Jan. 5 that it was pausing its fight against the jihadists to shore up its own defenses.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: