Zelensky: Ukraine wants more money

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2022

The total amount of U.S. taxpayer money either already sent to or pledged by Team Biden to Ukraine is nearing the $50 billion mark.

That apparently isn’t enough for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an address to the 30 leaders of the NATO bloc on Wednesday, Zelensky said Ukraine wants more money.

Zelensky asked NATO to supply Ukraine more “modern weapons” and added that financial support was “no less important than aid with weapons,” saying Kyiv needs about $5 billion a month for its defense.

Reports from Ukraine have indicated that the momentum in the war is on Russia’s side.

“Russia will feel it’s sitting on now just a bit less than a quarter of Ukraine. It knows that Ukraine does not have the military capability to throw them out, and it will sense that there is some weariness in the world at bearing the consequences of this war,” Sir Richard Barrons, a former head of Joint Forces Command, told Sky News.

In the past week, Russian forces have taken over the eastern city of Severodonetsk, giving them control of almost all of the Luhansk region. Following the capture of Severodonetsk, Russian forces are now reportedly attacking the neighboring city of Lysychansk, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Also on Wednesday, Zelensky called for further sanctions against Russia “that will stop its ability to pay for the war.”

“Russia still receives billions every day and spends them on war,” Zelensky said, referring to the revenue Moscow generates via fossil fuel sales. “We have a multibillion-dollar deficit, we don’t have oil and gas to cover it.”

Zelensky spoke after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc faced its “most serious security crisis” since World War II, saying Russia “poses a direct threat” to the alliance.

Stoltenberg’s comments came as Joe Biden announced Washington would boost its force posture in Europe, including establishing a permanent base in Poland, deploying two more navy destroyers to Rota, Spain, and sending two more F-35 squadrons to the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, NATO member Turkey dropped its opposition to Sweden and Finland’s ascension to the bloc.

