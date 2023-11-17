‘Your day is coming’: Rep. Clay Higgins calls out FBI’s Wray on J6 ‘ghost buses’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2023

During a congressional hearing in November of 2022, Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if the bureau had sent informants dressed as Trump supporters to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Higgins: Did you have confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters inside the Capitol on January 6th prior to the doors being opened?

Wray: Again, I have to be very careful…

Higgins: It should be a no! Can you not tell the American people, “No, we did not have confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters positioned inside the Capitol… ”

One year later, Higgins again asked Wray if the FBI had plainclothes operatives at the J6 protest.

During a hearing this week of the House Homeland Security Committee, Higgins presented photos of what he described as two “ghost buses” which he said could have been used to transport the FBI operatives to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Wray again dodged Higgins’ questioning.

This time, Higgins ended by saying: “Your day is coming, Director Wray!”

Here are the exchanges between Higgins and Wray from the past two years (warning, YouTube added so-called “context” to the 2023 video):

Rep. Higgins: “Did the FBI have confidential human sources on J6?” Wray: “The suggestion that the FBI’s confidential human sources or FBI employees in someway instigated or orchestrated Jan 6th, that’s categorically false.” Higgins: “It should be a no!”

pic.twitter.com/KViFcPcWDT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2022

