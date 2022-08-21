You go first: Leftists advocating global depopulation selflessly yield their place in line

S A T I R E

A new study discovered that although scores of leftists are demanding something be done to combat overpopulation, not a single one has volunteered to die first.

“Oh no, not me! I’m good, thanks,” said climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio. “While we do need to knock down the earth’s population a few billion, we should definitely start with someone else. …

“One really has to consider the greater good when it comes to nuclear war,” said former Vice President Al Gore. “Yes, many people will have their faces melted off and die. But then, the rest of us can enjoy there being less carbon dioxide in the air, since all of those losers have stopped breathing. …

The leftists have also agreed they will continue to live in mansions and fly private jets, while adamantly calling for dirty poor people to all live in mud huts and only use bicycles. …

