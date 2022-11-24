Yet another attack failure by Lt. Col. Vindman and the ‘Party of the Jackass’

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau

When political plans involve a scheme to vilify former President Trump — but are found to be invented and without merit — those plans are put into a “File 13” trash bin, away from the eyes of interested parties. This is the going principle of the “Party of the Jackass,” as that political entity was called in the days of President Andrew Jackson. Nowadays, it is the Party of the Mule, or simply, the Democratic Party.

I was reminded of that working Democratic remedy for handling an attack failure upon learning that the lawsuit filed last February by Lt. Col. Vindman against former President Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and others, had been quietly dismissed for failure to state a cause of action.

Vindman’s dream of targeting the former President and his Attorney, for mistreatment of him and the triggering for him of a payday in the millions, was simply not to be.

Word of that case’s dismissal favoring the former President, was kept as hidden as possible, but unfortunately for Democrats, did show up on some seldom seen news pages.

Back in 2019, Vindman was serving as director of European Affairs for National Security, and had his desk inside the White House. Along with his English, Vindman was fluent in the Russian and Ukrainian languages. He and his twin brother, Yevgeny, and their parents came to the United States from Ukraine when the boys were very young. Both became career soldiers following receipt of ROTC commissions in college.

As part of his duties, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was assigned to monitor presidential telephone calls with European dignitaries. He did that and he became ears into the White House which made him a pet of Trump-hating Congressmen Adam Schiff, and Jerrold (Fat Jerry) Nadler and their aged and mean-spirited leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

After monitoring a telephone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinsky on July 25, 2019, the sober-faced Vindman twisted information he listened to, and had his version of the conversation delivered via a friendly “whistleblower” to Schiff, and Nadler and Pelosi; and it became the basis for the impeachment of President Trump by the Democratic dominated House of Representatives.

Essentially, the President had, according to Vindman, demanded and ordered Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden for corrupt practices in Ukraine when he was vice president under President Barack Obama and the administration’s point man to that small European country bordering Russia. Refusal to do so would cancel USA plans to give several hundred millions of dollars to the needy Ukraine. At that time, Biden’s name was being mentioned as a potential candidate for president against Trump in the upcoming 2020 election.

Trump tipped the table on his Democratic foes by releasing the actual transcript of the conversation, and it was much different from the interpretation provided by the manipulated Vindman. Also, President Zelensky contradicted Democratic accusers, and Vindman, and said that the telephone conversation with President Trump was pleasant, without any demand or intimidation, and that the subject of an American gift of money to the Ukraine was never discussed.

After a hearing, President Trump was found not guilty by the Senate and that concluded for the time, the Democrat’s empty effort to impeach the nation’s 45th President.

Because of his lying interpretation of the conversation, Vindman was reassigned to a do-nothing job in the Pentagon and denied a promotion to to the rank of full colonel. He resigned from the army shortly thereafter. He had been a soldier for 21 years.

The lawsuit against President Trump was filed in February, 2022 and it alleged that Trump and his associates pushed an “intentional concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation against him for testifying before congress in 2019.” The suit requested “unspecified” damages.

On Nov. 8, a few weeks ago, Judge James Boasberg of the DC District Court, dismissed the lawsuit for failing to offer evidence which would support the allegations.

Judge Boasberg, an appointee of President Obama, wrote that Vindman was not able to show that the defendants worked together with a “specific goal of intimidating Vindman from testifying or performing his job.” Statements alleging defamation from White House officials, he said, were insufficient under existing law to support a cause of action.

Vindman, who reportedly has gone back to school in quest of a PhD, wants his attorneys to keep digging for a way to retaliate against the former president and clear his name.

The president has called him a “disgrace” to the army uniform he wore and chances are slim that Vindman will ever be able to erase his description in history books as a liar and a disgrace to the uniform.

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.