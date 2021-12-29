Year in review: Trump details 2020 Covid record vs Biden’s and ‘it’s not even close’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2021

Joe Biden’s record on fighting Covid is one of “complete and total failure,” former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC noted in its Year in Review report.

Biden “was handed every tool he could have asked for by President Trump — 3 vaccines, 5+ lifesaving therapeutics, vast quantities of medical and personal protective equipment, a full array of testing options for COVID (at-home tests, rapid tests, and PCR tests, none of which existed before) as well as a full year of data, study, and scientific knowledge. Yet despite all of this, Biden has failed so badly that more people died in 2021 than died in all of 2020,” the report, released on Dec. 28, said.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden had vowed to “shut down the virus, not the country.” But, the Save America report noted, “just as he surrendered in Afghanistan,” Biden has surrendered to the virus.

“There is no federal solution,” Biden said on Dec. 27. “This gets solved at a state level.”

The Year in Review report noted:

• By Biden’s own standard, he should be removed from office. During the second presidential debate on Oct. 22, 2020, Biden said, “220,000 Americans dead… Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States.” Since Biden took office, 400,000 Americans reportedly have died from COVID-19.

• After Biden prematurely declared victory over the virus earlier this year, daily average cases have increased nearly 1,700 percent.

• Over 27 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus on Biden’s watch, and there are now an average of 243,000 new coronavirus cases every day — nearly 3 times the 7-day rolling case average on Election Day 2020, and it’s going higher.

• Hundreds of schools are once again closing across the country as Biden admits defeat.

• On Dec. 4, 2020, Biden promised that he would never mandate vaccines, saying, “No I don’t think it should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.” Less than one year later, Biden imposed an unconstitutional federal vaccine mandate and threatened that any American who refused to comply should be “prepared to pay.”

The report also pointed to Team Biden’s “disinterest” in therapeutics.

“President Trump invested billions in therapeutic development and manufacturing as part of Operation Warp Speed, and approved and distributed five therapeutics on an accelerated timetable. Because of President Trump’s swift action, hundreds of thousands of critically ill patients received lifesaving treatments such as convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies.”

Under Biden, the report said, “there are now widespread shortages of monoclonal antibodies, one of the most effective treatments for seriously ill patients. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has failed to follow through on bringing new antibody treatments to market to confront new variants. This is a disaster of gigantic proportions.”

The report said that “while maniacally demonizing Americans who have not been vaccinated and trying to get them fired from their jobs, Biden has failed to focus on purchasing and quickly distributing adequate supplies of groundbreaking therapeutic treatments, such as Pfizer’s new pill, Paxlovid, which was found to reduce risk of hospitalization or death by 88 percent when taken shortly after COVID infection.”

When asked how many doses of Paxlovid the federal government had purchased, Biden replied that he couldn’t remember the precise number and added, “I hope we don’t get there because if people get the shots…they’re not going to be in a position where they’re going to need such a pill.”

Biden has also “presided over a staggering decay of America’ testing infrastructure, leaving the United States unprepared for the Omicron surge,” the report said.

“Biden stood by over the summer as millions of testing kits were destroyed, testing sites were dismantled, and testing manufacturers shut down production facilities and laid off workers. The number of tests performed dropped to just 420,000 per day during the summer as the Delta variant began to spread.”

In October, Team Biden “rejected a plan that would have produced hundreds of millions more COVID tests and provided all Americans with free rapid tests for the holidays,” the report said. “Throughout the Christmas weekend, Americans waited for hours in long lines to get access to a COVID test, and many were turned away or met with empty shelves — nearly two years into the pandemic.”

Trump, on the other hand, “rapidly built the largest, most robust, and most advanced testing system in human history,” the report said. “By Jan. 20, 2021, the United States had conducted over 250 million tests – the most in the world by far.”

Trump handled the Covid crisis “exceptionally well in much worse circumstances while Joe Biden and his disastrous administration have failed,” the report concluded. “It’s not even close.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief