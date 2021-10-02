WorldTribune.com fought off cyber attacks

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2021

During Labor Day weekend and the last week of September, WorldTribune.com successfully fought off cyber assaults that displayed unauthorized advertising and other content.

“Piracy is an ancient business model,” said Editor Robert Morton. “In the era of online everything, cybersecurity and warfare is a major industry and readers must always be vigilant and exercise discernment.”

He conveyed profound gratitude on behalf of the editors and staff of WorldTribune.com “to all who contacted us with expressions of concern and appreciation.”

“As our nation and the world navigages uncharted waters amid an Information War, it is heartening to hear from so many who think for themselves and value the kind of rock solid news, analysis and commentary the media once supplied,” he said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief